Toyota Unveiled GR Supra Racing Concept – Signaling Its Commitment to Revive the Supra

Press Release : Toyota Unveils GR Supra Racing Concept

The GR Supra Racing Concept makes its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show, reviving the name and spirit of the most celebrated model in Toyota’s illustrious sportscar heritage and demonstrating Toyota’s commitment to bringing the Supra back to the market. It also shows the future potential for a car that can deliver high performance both on road and track.

The Supra badge first appeared in 1978 on a larger and more powerful version of the second-generation Celica before becoming established as a successful model in its own right.

Known as the A40, the original Supra was followed by three further generations: the A60 in 1981, A70 in 1986 and A80 in 1993.

About the GR Supra Racing Concept

See Press Release for more details and dimensions.