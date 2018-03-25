Toyota Unveiled All-New 2019 Corolla Hatchback – Going On Sale in Summer 2018

Source: Toyota · 03/25/2018
|Video (00m:41s):
|All-New 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
|Press Release :
|All-New 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Makes Debut in New York
With the lengthy list of standard features that includes Entune 3.0 with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa Connectivity, a revised sport-tuned suspension and new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, the all-new 2019 Corolla Hatchback made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.
The 2019 Corolla Hatchback is lower (by 1.0 in.), wider (by 1.2 in.), and longer (by 1.5 in.) than its predecessor, Corolla iM. It also has wider front and rear tracks, and a longer wheelbase. Its hood sits two inches lower than before, offering passengers excellent forward visibility.
The new frontal styling with a rounded nose and trapezoidal-shaped under grille is a further evolution of Toyota’s Under Priority Catamaran and Keen Look design philosophies, both of which emphasize Corolla Hatchback’s increased width. Slim, J-shaped Bi-Beam LED headlamps wrap deep into the front fenders and accent the front in both stylishness and precise illumination.
Front overhang has been cut by 0.8 inches; at the rear, it’s 0.8 inches longer. Chiseled character lines at its profile link both ends’ protruding flanks making for an active, well-planted expression that is uncommon among its peers. Wheel sizes range from 16-inches to 18-inches in diameter.
Its new rear style articulates Corolla Hatchback’s overarching emphasis on athletic presence. The relationship between front and rear design is closely aligned given the rear’s more rounded physique that encompasses simple, condensed, yet powerful, three-dimensional landscapes. Its hatch – now made from TSOP (Toyota Super Olefin Polymer) and ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) – is not only lightweight to aid fuel efficiency, it is set at a steeper angle (moved 14 degrees forward) for that ultimate sporty look.
Simple. Warm. Inviting. Sensuous. Descriptors like these inspired designers’ efforts when visualizing Corolla Hatchback’s cabin. Sensuous Minimalism marinates the entire capacious space. From their supportive sport seats, front passengers are faced with a neat instrument panel that lends an open, harmonious feeling thanks to its 0.9-inch thinner upper surface and 1.7-inch wider center console dividing passengers.
An all-new TNGA-based powertrain is the heart of Corolla Hatchback’s Fun-To-Drive identity. Its 2.0-liter Dynamic-Force direct-injection inline four-cylinder engine (M20A-FKS) adopts the latest in Toyota technology and structural efficacies for gains in power, fuel efficiency, and cleaner emissions. The engine is paired with Six-Speed iMT Manual Transmission or Dynamic-Shift CVT.
Physically, the engine is smaller and lighter than its 1.8-liter four-cylinder predecessor, which helps to lower Corolla Hatchback’s center of gravity and benefits its overall balance. The 2.0-liter is also quieter for improved Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) with additions like a more rigid crank case with integrated stiffener; a lighter resin cylinder head; and a ribbed oil pan.
The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback will go on sale in Summer 2018.