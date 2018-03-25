Toyota Unveiled All-New 2019 Corolla Hatchback – Going On Sale in Summer 2018

Video (00m:41s): All-New 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Press Release : All-New 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Makes Debut in New York

With the lengthy list of standard features that includes Entune 3.0 with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa Connectivity, a revised sport-tuned suspension and new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, the all-new 2019 Corolla Hatchback made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

An all-new TNGA-based powertrain is the heart of Corolla Hatchback’s Fun-To-Drive identity. Its 2.0-liter Dynamic-Force direct-injection inline four-cylinder engine (M20A-FKS) adopts the latest in Toyota technology and structural efficacies for gains in power, fuel efficiency, and cleaner emissions. The engine is paired with Six-Speed iMT Manual Transmission or Dynamic-Shift CVT.

Physically, the engine is smaller and lighter than its 1.8-liter four-cylinder predecessor, which helps to lower Corolla Hatchback’s center of gravity and benefits its overall balance. The 2.0-liter is also quieter for improved Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) with additions like a more rigid crank case with integrated stiffener; a lighter resin cylinder head; and a ribbed oil pan.

The 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback will go on sale in Summer 2018.