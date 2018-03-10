Toyota Annouced SX Package for 2019 Tundra and Tacoma

Toyota announced exciting news last week at the State Fair of Texas media day with the addition Tundra SX Package and Tacoma SX Package.

The SX Package for the Tundra is available in dealerships now with an MSRP of $1,630 on SR5 Tundra grades. It is available in colors Super White, Midnight Black Metallic, and Barcelona Red Metallic.

The SX Package for the Tacoma offers cool customization but keeps things within budget at an MSRP of $560. It is available on six different colors that include Super White, Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Barcelona Red Metallic and Quicksand.