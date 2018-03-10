Toyota Annouced SX Package for 2019 Tundra and Tacoma

Source: Toyota · 10/03/2018
Toyota announced exciting news last week at the State Fair of Texas media day with the addition Tundra SX Package and Tacoma SX Package.
Available on the 2019 Toyota Tundra SR5 grade Double Cab in 4×2 or 4×4 and powered by the 5.7-liter i-FORCE V8 engine, the SX Package provides a lustrous combo that’s clean, fresh, and of course, tough.
Relying on a selection of color-keyed accents and blacked-out wheels, SX combines thoughtful upgrades to create what may be the cleanest Tundra to date. The exterior of the truck is streamlined with the removal of all exterior badging. Next, color-keyed front grille surrounds, front bumper end caps and a rear bumper are added for a uniform appearance. Front bucket seats are upgraded for added comfort, and 18-inch black alloy wheels add a nice finishing touch.
For 2019, the Tacoma is offered in an impressive 32 different versions, and the new SX Package only adds to that variety with a black-out theme that doesn’t come with a hefty price tag.
The SX Package is based on the Tacoma SR grade and is available on 4x2s and 4x4s on Access Cab models. The SX gets black-out treatment on high-visibility parts such as the badging, overfenders, mirror caps, grille, door handles and headlamps. It also gets the addition of 16-inch matte black alloy wheels.
The SX Package for the Tundra is available in dealerships now with an MSRP of $1,630 on SR5 Tundra grades. It is available in colors Super White, Midnight Black Metallic, and Barcelona Red Metallic.
The SX Package for the Tacoma offers cool customization but keeps things within budget at an MSRP of $560. It is available on six different colors that include Super White, Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Barcelona Red Metallic and Quicksand.