Toyota Announced First-Ever Corolla Hybrid

Video (03m:44s): 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Press Release : 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Overview

With its bumper-to-bumper, wheels-to-roof transformation, the 2020 Toyota Corolla was already big news in sedans for 2019. And now comes the ultimate bonus: a new hybrid model that achieves at least 50 mpg combined fuel economy (projected). That makes the 2020 Corolla Hybrid the most fuel-efficient model to ever wear the model name that debuted more than a half-century ago.

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid will go on sale in Spring 2019. See Press Release for more detailed overview.