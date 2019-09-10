Toyota Announces 2020 Avalon TRD and Camry TRD
Do you like this Story?
|PDF File (145.60 KB):
|2020 Toyota Avalon TRD and Camry TRD Specs
Toyota Racing Development (TRD) brings its track tuning that blends greater agility, precision and body control with attention-grabbing design and everyday drivability to the Camry TRD and Avalon TRD.
The new Camry TRD and Avalon TRD embody TRD’s holistic approach to vehicle enhancement. Notably, both are powered by Toyota’s renowned 301 horsepower DOHC 3.5-liter V6 and 8-speed automatic transmission with sport mode and paddle shifters. The V6 breathes easier with a TRD-tuned cat-back dual exhaust, giving both models a throatier idle and acceleration sound.
Thicker underbody braces increase torsional rigidity, and unique coil springs lower both vehicles by 0.6 inches for a reduced center of gravity. Specially tuned shock absorbers and lighter 19 x 8.5-inch matte black alloy wheels complement the new springs and lower stance to improve body control, handling agility and steering precision. The front brakes are larger with 12.9-inch diameter rotors and dual-piston calipers compared to 12.0-inch rotors and single piston calipers found on XSE grades.
Brake performance was also tuned to provide more direct feedback, matching the sporty dynamics of the vehicle. Active Cornering Assist was also added to both models, reducing understeering by providing brake force to the inner drive wheel when the accelerator pedal is depressed.
Calty gave both models striking aero elements, taking advantage of the edgier designs of the new-generation Camry and Avalon and aggressive stance of the TRD-modified chassis. The aerodynamic body kit, which includes the front splitter, side aero skirts, trunk lid spoiler, and rear diffuser, blends a bold styling element and improves high speed vehicle stability to aid in driver confidence. Add to it red pinstriping, red-painted brake calipers, and red TRD badging and both sedans have a road-hungry look.
2020 Toyota Camry TRD
Camry TRD will be on sale in September and have an MSRP of $31,040.
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD
Avalon TRD is on sale in dealerships now and is available in Supersonic Red, Windchill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic. It has an MSRP of $42,300.