Toyota Announces 2020 Avalon TRD and Camry TRD

PDF File (145.60 KB): 2020 Toyota Avalon TRD and Camry TRD Specs

Toyota Racing Development (TRD) brings its track tuning that blends greater agility, precision and body control with attention-grabbing design and everyday drivability to the Camry TRD and Avalon TRD.

The new Camry TRD and Avalon TRD embody TRD’s holistic approach to vehicle enhancement. Notably, both are powered by Toyota’s renowned 301 horsepower DOHC 3.5-liter V6 and 8-speed automatic transmission with sport mode and paddle shifters. The V6 breathes easier with a TRD-tuned cat-back dual exhaust, giving both models a throatier idle and acceleration sound.

Thicker underbody braces increase torsional rigidity, and unique coil springs lower both vehicles by 0.6 inches for a reduced center of gravity. Specially tuned shock absorbers and lighter 19 x 8.5-inch matte black alloy wheels complement the new springs and lower stance to improve body control, handling agility and steering precision. The front brakes are larger with 12.9-inch diameter rotors and dual-piston calipers compared to 12.0-inch rotors and single piston calipers found on XSE grades.

Brake performance was also tuned to provide more direct feedback, matching the sporty dynamics of the vehicle. Active Cornering Assist was also added to both models, reducing understeering by providing brake force to the inner drive wheel when the accelerator pedal is depressed.

Calty gave both models striking aero elements, taking advantage of the edgier designs of the new-generation Camry and Avalon and aggressive stance of the TRD-modified chassis. The aerodynamic body kit, which includes the front splitter, side aero skirts, trunk lid spoiler, and rear diffuser, blends a bold styling element and improves high speed vehicle stability to aid in driver confidence. Add to it red pinstriping, red-painted brake calipers, and red TRD badging and both sedans have a road-hungry look.

On Camry TRD, the matte-black 19 x 8.5-inch alloy wheels are a half-inch wider, yet 3.1 pounds lighter (each) than the 19 x 8.0-inch alloy wheels on the XSE grade. Paired with Bridgestone Potenza 235/40R19 summer tires, this combination reduces unsprung mass, increases lateral grip, and quickens turn-in response.



Camry’s chassis is further enhanced with stiffer coil springs and front/rear sway bars for increased roll stiffness of 44% in the front and 67% in the rear. To complement spring changes, a unique set of TRD shock absorbers were developed to control vehicle vertical and roll movement during spirited driving while still maintaining a plush on-road ride.



In addition to the TRD aero body features, Camry TRD wears a gloss black front grille with sport mesh insert and black exterior badging. Available colors include the appropriately dramatic Supersonic Red, Windchill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic — all three of which are two-toned — and Midnight Black Metallic. Polished stainless steel TRD exhaust tips on the catback exhaust complete the exterior makeover.

Inside, the Camry TRD driver will be seeing red – in the trim, that is. The cabin is decked out with Black Sport SofTex®-trimmed front seats with fabric inserts, red accents and red-stitched TRD embroidered headrests. The leather-wrapped steering wheel also has red stitching, and even the seatbelts are red. A shift knob with an embossed TRD logo, along with unique TRD floor and trunk mats, and a TRD MID visual start up complete the cabin upgrades.

Camry TRD will be on sale in September and have an MSRP of $31,040.

The matte-black 19 x 8.5-inch alloy wheels paired with Michelin 235/40R19 all-weather tires reduce unsprung mass by 18 pounds compared to the 19-inch wheels on the 2019 Avalon XSE. As on Camry TRD, the unbridled tone of the 301-hp V6 bellows through stainless steel TRD exhaust tips.

TRD’s modifications work the same magic on the Avalon as they do on the Camry. Avalon TRD gets Black Sport SofTex-trimmed heated front seats with Ultra-suede inserts and red accents. Its interior is also adorned with red-stitched TRD-embroidered headrests, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching, red seatbelts, a shift knob with an embossed TRD logo and red stitching, and unique TRD floor and trunk mats. The red pinstriping on the aero body elements, and the red seatbelts and accents complete Avalon TRD’s styling.