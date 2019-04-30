Toyota 86 Pays Tribute to International Racing with Limited Hakone Edition

Toyota today announced the 86 Hakone Edition to pay tribute to international sports car driving and the Hakone Turnpike, one of the famous driving roads in the world.

Based of the 86 GT grade, the 86 Hakone Edition will feature Hakone green paint on the exterior that is complemented with 17” twisted spoke bronze wheels and a black spoiler.

The interior features several unique elements including tan and black Alcantara seats and a black sliding armrest with tan trim and black stitching. A tan Toyota 86 logo is embroidered on the passenger-side dashboard, while the steering wheel, parking brake cover and shift boot all get tan stitching. The door trim, knee pad and meter visor will get black stitching. It will also feature a unique premium trunk carpet with an embossed 86 logo.

The 86 Hakone Edition will be available for model year 2020. It will have a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission and be powered by a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed aluminum boxer four-cylinder engine, fed by Toyota’s D-4S Dual Injection System, delivering 205 hp and 156 lb.-ft. (200 hp and 151 lb.-ft. of torque with the six-speed automatic).