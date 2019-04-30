Toyota 86 Pays Tribute to International Racing with Limited Hakone Edition
Source: Toyota · 04/30/2019
Toyota today announced the 86 Hakone Edition to pay tribute to international sports car driving and the Hakone Turnpike, one of the famous driving roads in the world.
The 86 Hakone Edition will be available for model year 2020. It will have a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission and be powered by a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed aluminum boxer four-cylinder engine, fed by Toyota’s D-4S Dual Injection System, delivering 205 hp and 156 lb.-ft. (200 hp and 151 lb.-ft. of torque with the six-speed automatic).