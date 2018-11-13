Concept Cars

Toyota Showcased 2019 Custom Corolla Hatchback by Muscle Tuner Automotive at 2018 SEMA

Toyota Showcased 2019 Custom Corolla Hatchback by Muscle Tuner Automotive at 2018 SEMA

Showcased at the 2018 SEMA, this Corolla was built as a tribute to the AE86, a car that is still a sought-after platform for sport compact enthusiasts.

The Muscle Tuner Automotive Corolla features a custom vinyl wrap with AE86 visual cues like the black lateral stripe and white-on-black lettering on the front bumper. Muscle Tuner Automotive also incorporated various performance upgrades to sharpen the new Corolla’s driving dynamics, including a nitrous oxide injection system, engine intake and custom-built exhaust, along with new lightweight alloy wheels and high-performance Bridgestone tires.

2019 Muscle Tuner Automotive Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Rays Gram Light Model 57 Extreme wheels with Muteki extended blue lug nuts

2019 Muscle Tuner Automotive Corolla Hatchback Hi-Res. Images

2019 Muscle Tuner Automotive Toyota Corolla Hatchback
2019 Muscle Tuner Automotive Toyota Corolla Hatchback
2019 Muscle Tuner Automotive Toyota Corolla Hatchback
2019 Muscle Tuner Automotive Toyota Corolla Hatchback
INTAKE: Custom 3-inch w/ ram air funnel
EXHAUST: Custom straight pipe w/ Magnaflow magnapack muffler, dual exits with 3.5-inch tips
ENGINE: Nitrous Express main line wet system
BRAKES: Blue high-temperature caliper paint
WHEELS: Rays Gram Light Model 57 Extreme, Muteki extended blue lug nuts
TIRES: Bridgestone RE-71R
INTERIOR: Nitrous activation button and arming switch, dash-mounted Innovate wideband sensor/nitrous controller gauge
BODYWORK: Custom aluminum front splitter, rear diffuser, side spoilers, front bumper canards and winglets

