Toyota Showcased 2019 Custom Corolla Hatchback by Muscle Tuner Automotive at 2018 SEMA
Source: Toyota · 11/13/2018
Showcased at the 2018 SEMA, this Corolla was built as a tribute to the AE86, a car that is still a sought-after platform for sport compact enthusiasts.
|INTAKE:
|Custom 3-inch w/ ram air funnel
|EXHAUST:
|Custom straight pipe w/ Magnaflow magnapack muffler, dual exits with 3.5-inch tips
|ENGINE:
|Nitrous Express main line wet system
|BRAKES:
|Blue high-temperature caliper paint
|WHEELS:
|Rays Gram Light Model 57 Extreme, Muteki extended blue lug nuts
|TIRES:
|Bridgestone RE-71R
|INTERIOR:
|Nitrous activation button and arming switch, dash-mounted Innovate wideband sensor/nitrous controller gauge
|BODYWORK:
|Custom aluminum front splitter, rear diffuser, side spoilers, front bumper canards and winglets