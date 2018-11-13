Toyota Showcased 2019 Custom Corolla Hatchback by Muscle Tuner Automotive at 2018 SEMA

Showcased at the 2018 SEMA, this Corolla was built as a tribute to the AE86, a car that is still a sought-after platform for sport compact enthusiasts.

INTAKE: Custom 3-inch w/ ram air funnel EXHAUST: Custom straight pipe w/ Magnaflow magnapack muffler, dual exits with 3.5-inch tips ENGINE: Nitrous Express main line wet system BRAKES: Blue high-temperature caliper paint WHEELS: Rays Gram Light Model 57 Extreme, Muteki extended blue lug nuts TIRES: Bridgestone RE-71R INTERIOR: Nitrous activation button and arming switch, dash-mounted Innovate wideband sensor/nitrous controller gauge BODYWORK: Custom aluminum front splitter, rear diffuser, side spoilers, front bumper canards and winglets