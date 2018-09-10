Toyota Unveiled 2019 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition

Along with the SX Package for the Tacoma and Tundra, Toyota unveiled the 2019 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition at the State Fair of Texas media day on Sept. 27, 2018.

The 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition is available in Limited 4×2 or 4×4 models and carries a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,740 in addition to the base vehicle MSRP. It is available at dealerships now in select colors: Midnight Black Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Blizzard Pearl.