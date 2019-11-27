•
Acura
•
Daihatsu
•
Honda
•
Infiniti
•
Isuzu
•
Lexus
•
Mazda
•
Mitsubishi
•
Nissan
•
GT-R/Skyline
•
Scion
•
Subaru
•
Suzuki
•
Toyota
Tuners
Green Cars
Concept Cars
Custom Galleries
Hi-Res.
Videos
Specs Sheets
Recalls
More
Concept Cars
•
All
•
Acura
•
Honda
•
Infiniti
•
Lexus
•
Mazda
•
Mitsubishi
•
Nissan
•
Nissan GT-R/Skyline
•
Scion
•
Subaru
•
Suzuki
•
Toyota
At-A-Glance / Overview
•
All
•
Acura
•
Honda
•
Infiniti
•
Lexus
•
Mazda
•
Mitsubishi
•
Nissan
•
Nissan GT-R/Skyline
•
Scion
•
Subaru
•
Suzuki
•
Toyota
Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers
•
All
•
Acura
•
Honda
•
Infiniti
•
Lexus
•
Mazda
•
Mitsubishi
•
Nissan
•
Nissan GT-R/Skyline
•
Scion
•
Subaru
•
Suzuki
•
Toyota
•
Most Viewed
•
Latest
•
Car Tips
•
MPG Calculators
•
Old Wallpapers
•
Paper Cars
•
Supra Specs.
•
Skyline Specs.
•
Skyline History
Green Cars
•
All
•
Honda
•
Lexus
•
Mazda
•
Mitsubishi
•
Nissan
•
Toyota
Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars
•
All
•
Acura
•
Honda
•
Infiniti
•
Mazda
•
Mitsubishi
•
Nissan
•
Nissan GT-R/Skyline
•
Lexus
•
Scion
•
Subaru
•
Toyota
Car Videos
•
All
•
Acura
•
Honda
•
Infiniti
•
Lexus
•
Mazda
•
Mitsubishi
•
Nissan
•
Nissan GT-R/Skyline
•
Scion
•
Subaru
•
Toyota
Japanese Cars Specifications
•
All
•
Acura
•
Honda
•
Infiniti
•
Lexus
•
Mazda
•
Mitsubishi
•
Nissan
•
Nissan GT-R/Skyline
•
Scion
•
Subaru
•
Suzuki
•
Toyota
Search
Home
Subaru
Subaru Unveiled 2020 WRX and WRX STI Series.White
Subaru Unveiled 2020 WRX and WRX STI Series.White
Do you like this Story?
Story
Comment
Source: Subaru
· 11/27/2019
Subaru of America today revealed the limited-edition 2020 WRX and WRX STI Series.White at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Series.White, available exclusively in Ceramic White exterior paint with matte bronze wheels, is limited in production to 500 WRX and 500 WRX STI vehicles. Both models will begin arriving at Subaru retailers early next year.
The WRX Series.White, the highest-performance WRX ever sold in the U.S. market, is based on the 268-horsepower WRX Premium with 6-speed manual transmission and includes the Performance Package with Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats, 8-way power driver’s seat, moonroof delete and Brembo braking system with red calipers (4-piston front, 2-piston rear). New for WRX, a high-performance Bilstein sport-tuned suspension featuring Bilstein dampers for the front inverted struts and rear double wishbones is standard on the Series.White. Additional standard equipment includes LED Steering Responsive Headlights, LED fog lights, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, Crystal Black Silica foldable exterior mirrors and side badging and new matte black rear badging. The WRX Series.White is priced at $33,995, not including a $900 Destination and Delivery charge.
The limited-production WRX STI Series.White carries over the 310-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, but ups the ante with new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that, in conjunction with a Bilstein STI sport-tuned suspension, provide higher levels of grip and performance. To improve steering response and feel, the WRX STI Series.White receives heavy-duty steering rack mounts that provide increased rigidity between the steering rack and vehicle body. Monoblock Brembo brake calipers (6-piston front, 2-piston rear), in silver finish with black STI logo, once again deliver high-performance stopping power. In place of a temporary spare tire, the WRX STI Series.White receives a tire repair kit to reduce weight. Inside, the special-edition STI features black Ultrasuede with Carbon Black leather bolster and leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching. Highlighting the exterior are 19-inch matte bronze BBS forged alloy wheels, Crystal Black Silica foldable exterior mirrors and side badging, new matte black rear badging and a restyled mesh grille with STI badge and cherry blossom red accent. The limited edition also includes Recaro seats with 8-way power driver’s seat. The WRX STI Series.White is priced at $42,695, not including a $900 Destination and Delivery charge.
2020 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Series.White Hi-Res. Images
Share Your Thoughts
Latest Japanese Cars Headlines
Toyota Announced the Most Powerful, Quickest and Fuel-Efficient RAV4 Ever – the 2021 RAV4 Prime
Lexus Pairs the Flagship LC 500 with the Convertible Version
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime [Video]
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible [Video]
2020 Honda CR-V Gets Refreshed
»
More:
Japanese Cars Headlines
Latest Subaru Headlines
2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 [Video]
Subaru Introduced 6th-Generation 2020 Outback and All-New Onyx Edition XT
2020 Subaru Outback [Video]
Subaru Debuted All-New Seventh-Generation 2020 Legacy
All-New 2020 Subaru Legacy Running Footage [Video]
»
More:
Subaru
Related Stories
Limited 2019 WRX and WRX STI Series.Gray Revealed
Subaru Unveiled 2015 WRX STI Model and Announed 1,000 Limited “Launch Edition”
Subaru Unveiled “Orange and Black” WRX and WRX STI Special Edition
Subaru Unleashes Most Powerful WRX STI – the Limited STI S209
2018 Subaru WRX [Video]
Featured Subaru Photo
»
More:
Subaru Photos
Featured Tuned Subaru
Subaru BRZ with Varis Body Kit
See more Subaru BRZ
Go to Public Galleries
Top custom cars
Vote for custom cars of the month
New custom cars
Latest Subaru Album
»
More:
Subaru Albums
Latest Subaru Video
2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 (00m:31s)
»
More:
Subaru Videos
Manufacturers
Tuned Cars
Concept Cars
Green Cars
Hi-res. Car Photos
Public Galleries
Others
All
Acura
Daihatsu
Honda
Infiniti
Isuzu
Lexus
Mazda
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Nissan Skyline
Scion
Subaru
Suzuki
Toyota
All
Honda
Nissan
Nissan Skyline
Lexus
Scion
Subaru
Toyota
All
Acura
Honda
Infiniti
Lexus
Mazda
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Nissan Skyline
Scion
Subaru
Suzuki
Toyota
All
Honda
Lexus
Mazda
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Toyota
All
Acura
Honda
Infiniti
Lexus
Mazda
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Nissan Skyline
Scion
Subaru
Suzuki
Toyota
Most Viewed
Latest Uploaded
All
New Photos
Top Images
Vote
Most Voted
Gallery Map
Recalls
MPG Calculators
Specifications
Videos
At A Glance
About us
|
Privacy
|
Terms
|
Contact Us/Suggestion
|
Download our toolbar
Copyright © 2004-2019 JapaneseSportCars.com.
NOTICE: JapaneseSportCars.com is NOT affiliated with all the car manufacturers mentioned throughout the site.
Manufacturer logos used throughout JapaneseSportCars.com belong to the individual companies and are used for identification purposes only.