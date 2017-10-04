Concept Cars

Subaru Refreshes the 2018 Outback with More Rugged Styling and New Features

Press Release : Subaru Refreshes Outback for 2018

Subaru has announced that it will debut the 2018 Outback at the New York International Auto Show, which will be refreshed with more rugged exterior styling, interior with more premium materials, smoother and quieter ride, along with new safety features.

2018 Subaru Outback with more rugged styling

The Outback shows a bolder, more rugged looking face for 2018, highlighted by wider, lower grille openings and a new bumper that complement the iconic Subaru hexagonal grille.

2018 Subaru Outback C-shpaed headlight

The C-shaped redesigned headlights feature distinctive “Konoji” daytime LED running lights.

2018 Subaru Outback alloy wheel

The redesigned front cladding enhances protection from mud and stones when the vehicle is driven off pavement.  A new high-contrast wheel design on Limited trim highlight the luxury-class appearance for the 2018 Outback.  The 2.5i base and Premium trims are equipped with standard 17-inch alloy wheels, and all Limited and Touring models offer 18-inch alloy wheels.

2018 Subaru Outback interior

All trim lines in the 2018 Outback line introduce new premium materials and a redesigned center console, highlighted by an available 8-inch display screen for enhanced multimedia capabilities.  The Premium and higher trims feature genuine stitching detail on the dashboard, while Limited and Touring models also add stitching detail to the seats and door panels along with high-gloss black trim and silver-color bezels for various controls.

More Safety Features for 2018
A proven safety standout, the Outback adds to its array of driver-assist features for 2018, including available new Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH).  Available in conjunction with LED headlights, SRH aim the lights into turns as the driver steers. Also for 2018, Outback Limited and Touring models with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology feature High Beam Assist, which automatically turns the high beams on and off depending on traffic conditions.

Powertrain
The Outback 2.5i is powered by a 175-hp double overhead cam (DOHC) 2.5-liter BOXER engine that produces 174 lb-ft peak torque. The DOHC 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine in the Outback 3.6R produces 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of peak torque.

More Responsive and Quieter
Subaru made the Outback even quieter for 2018.  The Lineartronic CVT for 2.5i models now uses a quieter short-pitch chain, and adjustments to engine timing under acceleration further reduce powertrain noise.  Reshaped exterior mirrors are among a number of enhancements that further reduce wind noise.  New sound-insulating glass for the front side windows makes the front seat area quieter, while thicker rear wheel well aprons reduce rear seat ambient noise.

See Press Release for more details

2018 Subaru Outback Hi-Res. Images

2018 Subaru Outback
2018 Subaru Outback
2018 Subaru Outback
2018 Subaru Outback
2018 Subaru Outback
2018 Subaru Outback
2018 Subaru Outback
2018 Subaru Outback

