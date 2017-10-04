Subaru Refreshes the 2018 Outback with More Rugged Styling and New Features

Press Release : Subaru Refreshes Outback for 2018

Subaru has announced that it will debut the 2018 Outback at the New York International Auto Show, which will be refreshed with more rugged exterior styling, interior with more premium materials, smoother and quieter ride, along with new safety features.

More Safety Features for 2018

A proven safety standout, the Outback adds to its array of driver-assist features for 2018, including available new Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH). Available in conjunction with LED headlights, SRH aim the lights into turns as the driver steers. Also for 2018, Outback Limited and Touring models with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology feature High Beam Assist, which automatically turns the high beams on and off depending on traffic conditions.

Powertrain

The Outback 2.5i is powered by a 175-hp double overhead cam (DOHC) 2.5-liter BOXER engine that produces 174 lb-ft peak torque. The DOHC 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine in the Outback 3.6R produces 256 hp and 247 lb-ft of peak torque.

More Responsive and Quieter

Subaru made the Outback even quieter for 2018. The Lineartronic CVT for 2.5i models now uses a quieter short-pitch chain, and adjustments to engine timing under acceleration further reduce powertrain noise. Reshaped exterior mirrors are among a number of enhancements that further reduce wind noise. New sound-insulating glass for the front side windows makes the front seat area quieter, while thicker rear wheel well aprons reduce rear seat ambient noise.

