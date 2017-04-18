Subaru Unveiled Its Future 3-Row SUV, to be Named “Ascent”

Source: Subaru · 04/18/2017
Subaru debuted the Ascent SUV Concept at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. The styling concept also confirms the name Ascent for the upcoming Subaru 3-row SUV.
The exterior design of the concept follows Subaru’s “Dynamic x Solid” theme with powerful fender flares representing Subaru’s all-wheel drive system and a large, bluff grille denoting a true SUV look. With the wheelbase of 117 inches, the concept measures 198.8 inches long, 78.3 inches wide and 72.4 inches high.
Ascent SUV Concept showcases 7 passenger interior
The interior of the Subaru Ascent SUV concept features a flowing dashboard design.
and a 7-passenger configuration with center captain’s chairs.
The Subaru Ascent SUV will be sold exclusively in the North American market starting in 2018.