Subaru Adds Black Edition to the 2018 Forester Lineup

Source: Subaru · 05/23/2017
Subaru introduced the new 2.5i Black Edition package which is available exclusively on the Premium trim as a $1,150 option package. The package is offered on 4 exterior colors: Crystal Black Silica, Dark Gray Metallic, Crystal White Pearl and Ice Silver Metallic.
A new Forester 2.5i Black Edition package is an upgrade from the 2.5i Premium, with Lineartronic® CVT featuring paddle shifters previously available only on turbo models that control a 6-speed manual mode.
The package also comes standard with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control and LED Steering Responsive Headlights.
The exclusive black cloth upholstery seats with simulated leather bolsters are complimented by a silver metallic and black gloss finish center dash panel. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift handle are highlighted with silver stitching and the interior door handles have a chrome finish. All-Weather Package, rear cargo tray and Welcome Lighting all come standard with the Black Edition.
The Black Edition rides on 18-inch black alloy wheels; fog lights with black accent trim; black finish exterior badges and mirrors; and a front grille with blacked-out wing motif and chrome frame.