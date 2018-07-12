Concept Cars

Subaru Announced 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid – First-ever Subaru plug-in hybrid vehicle

Press Release : 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Overview

At the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, Subaru introduced its first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid. The highly anticipated SUV offers real all-wheel drive capability in a hybrid package. Arriving at Subaru retailers near the end of this year, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid will also feature unique exterior and interior styling and new in-vehicle technology. The new SUV also qualifies for High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) permits in many states, including CA, MD and NY.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

The Crosstrek Hybrid is capable of speeds up to 65 mph when in full electric mode and is a full second faster from 0 to 60 mph than the standard Crosstrek. The new powertrain not only yields quicker acceleration, but up to 90 MPGe with a total range of 480 miles.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Engine

The Hybrid features the new Subaru StarDrive Technology that uniquely integrates electric motors, a 2.0-liter direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and a new Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission).

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid


Subaru StarDrive Technology employs two electric motors. One motor functions as an engine starter. Conversely, it can be powered by the engine to function as a generator for the hybrid battery. The second motor powers the vehicle for hybrid and electric driving modes. It also charges the hybrid battery during regenerative braking. The high-capacity lithium-ion battery, mounted beneath the cargo area, enables the Hybrid to achieve an EV range of 17 miles, which covers a variety of trips.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Like the Crosstrek, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid is built around the Subaru Global Platform that was designed to accommodate hybrid and electric powertrains. The standard Linerartronic CVT features X-MODE and Hill Descent Control for enhanced performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. The Crosstrek Hybrid’s 8.7-inches of ground clearance and 1,000 lb. towing capacity provide versatility in both off-road and city driving.

