Subaru Announced 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid – First-ever Subaru plug-in hybrid vehicle

Press Release : 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Overview

At the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, Subaru introduced its first-ever plug-in hybrid vehicle, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid. The highly anticipated SUV offers real all-wheel drive capability in a hybrid package. Arriving at Subaru retailers near the end of this year, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid will also feature unique exterior and interior styling and new in-vehicle technology. The new SUV also qualifies for High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) permits in many states, including CA, MD and NY.