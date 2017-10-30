Second-Generation Acura NSX “Dream Project” by ScienceofSpeed

Source: Acura · 10/30/2017
Debuting at the 2017 SEMA, the second generation Acura NSX “Dream Project”, created by acclaimed NSX specialist, ScienceofSpeed, features subtle enhancements to the supercar’s powertrain, suspension and styling to elevate performance.
Established in 2001 and based in Chandler, Arizona, ScienceofSpeed began by developing high-performance downpipes and a light-weight stainless steel exhaust system (-16 lbs.) resulting in a deeper, more aggressive engine note. Liquid injected intercooling further elevates engine performance by cooling intake air before it enters the twin-turbochargers, improving power output to a combined 610 horsepower (+37) and 507 lb.-ft. torque (+31).
The extraordinary handling capabilities of the NSX supercar were further improved with wider five-spoke Advan GT forged wheels (F: 20×9, R: 21×12) with a Machine Hyper Black finish and wrapped in race-ready Pirelli Trofeo R tires. A custom suspension lowering kit was installed, reducing the NSX’s ride height by slightly more than one-inch. To make approaching difficult driveways and speed bumps easier, ScienceofSpeed integrated automatic sensing suspension technology from iLIFT which uses patented sensors to automatically raise the front axle of the NSX two-inches when obstacles are detected.
Thoughtfully executed exterior enhancements include a GT3-inspired ScienceofSpeed aero kit with aggressive front strakes, wider carbon fiber ducted rocker panels, a mid-height rear wing and larger rear diffuser to improve downforce while retaining factory design elements. The large Carbon Ceramic Brembo brakes stand out with a gold flake finish. In homage to the first-generation NSX, a gloss black roof transitions down to the Nouvelle Blue Pearl painted bodywork.
Continuing the two-tone blue and black theme, the interior of the Dream Project NSX features custom black leather Recaro Pole Position racing seats with blue stitching and accents on the doors, dash and seats. The blue fabric features a hexagonal pattern referencing the NSX’s iconic honeycomb grille. Finally, a gaugeART OLED multi-function display mounted high on the dash provides the driver with key vehicle performance data.
ScienceofSpeed “Dream Project” Acura NSX Tuning Details
|Power:
- 610 (+37) Horsepower
- 507 (+31) lb.-ft. of Torque
Engine:
- ScienceofSpeed Sport Downpipes
- ScienceofSpeed Sport+ Exhaust
- ScienceofSpeed Liquid Injection Intercooling System
Exterior:
- ScienceofSpeed Sport Aero Kit Front Strakes
- ScienceofSpeed Sport Ducted Carbon Fiber Rocker Panels
- ScienceofSpeed Carbon Fiber Diffuser
- ScienceofSpeed Carbon Fiber Mid-height GT Spoiler
- Andaro Nouvelle Blue Paint with Gloss Black roof
- Gold Powdercoated Carbon Ceramic Brembo Brakes
|Interior:
- Recaro Pole Position ABE Racing Seats
- ScienceofSpeed Sliding Seat Rails
- gaugeART Multi-function OLED Gauge
- Custom Upholstery with Black Leather, Blue Stitching and Fabric Accents
Suspension:
- ScienceofSpeed Lowering Kit
- iLIFT Pneumatic Suspension Lift System
Wheels & Tires:
- Advan GT Premium Forged Wheels (F: 20×9, R: 21×12)
- Pirelli Trofeo R tires