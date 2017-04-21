Infiniti Explores Future “upscale Luxury” SUV with the QX80 Monograph

Source: Infiniti · 04/21/2017
|Press Release :
|Infiniti QX80 Monograph Concept Unveiled
Infiniti unveiled the QX80 Monograph at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, a new design study exploring upscale luxury and signaling INFINITI’s intention to further develop its standing in the large SUV segment.
The QX80 Monograph is over five meters long, almost two meters tall (including roof rails), and more than two meters wide (door mirrors folded). It appears longer thanks to defined character lines, in particular the strong, straight shoulder line that runs from the grille all the way to the rear of the car.
The QX80 Monograph’s blacked-out A-pillar sits flush with the side windows and windscreen, while the pop-out door handles are also flush with the bodywork. These elements give a cleaner appearance and help to minimize drag and wind noise.
The headlamps extend into thin lights that wrap around the front corners of the hood and run along the wings, for a unique light signature from the front and in profile.
The light bars running along the front wings end in sculptured rear-view cameras at the leading edge of the two front doors.
The face of the QX80 Monograph appears more powerful and purposeful, with large, functional fender vents delivering more air to the engine, flanking an aluminum chin guard. Enhancing its SUV credentials, an underbody cover runs the length of the floor, protecting the car’s undersides and aiding aerodynamic performance. A thin strip of aluminum below the grille emphasizes the car’s width and incorporates razor-sharp LED fog-lamps at each end for a modern, high-tech appearance.
At the rear, defined horizontal lines highlight the car’s wide and powerful aura. The appearance of the sharper, thinner tail-lamps are mirrored in the wide twin exhausts, which feature a gloss-black aerofoil in between to encourage smoother air flow off the back of the car.
Straight-spoke, two-tone wheels – 24 inches in diameter – are finished in chromium black with contrasting brushed copper elements. The outer edges of the wheels overlap the tires, presenting the appearance of a 26-inch wheel and low profile tires to complement the scale of the QX80 Monograph.