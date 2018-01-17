Q Inspiration Concept Previews Infiniti Next Generation Vehicles

Source: Infiniti · 01/17/2018
|Video 1 (09m:05s):
|2018 Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept (Exterior)
|Video 2 (02m:05s):
|2018 Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept (Interior)
|Press Release :
|INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept: the full story
Previewing a new generation of INFINITI vehicles, the Q Inspiration Concept proposes how an innovative VC-Turbo powertrain, next-level autonomous drive technologies, and a unique human-centric interior could enrich the experience for drivers of luxury sedans. The car was revealed today for the first time at the 2018 North American International Auto Show.
Presenting the next stride in INFINITI design, the exterior of the Q Inspiration Concept features a concise design with dynamic and confident proportions. It is the first manifestation of INFINITI’s new form language, for an era of advanced powertrains. The concept eschews classical sedan forms with coupe-like proportions and an elongated silhouette, demonstrating INFINITI’s design vision for vehicles in this segment.
The cabin follows a minimalist approach, enveloping the driver and passengers in a serene and comfortable environment. The intelligently-packaged four-cylinder VC-Turbo has liberated INFINITI’s designers from the constraints of powertrain architecture to realize a spacious interior.
Powered by INFINITI’s breakthrough VC-Turbo technology – the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine – the Q Inspiration boasts a revolutionary powertrain combining turbocharged gasoline power with the torque and efficiency of a hybrid or diesel engine. VC-Turbo continually transforms, adjusting its compression ratio to optimize power and fuel efficiency, resulting in the smart application of power for greater driver control. As a mid-size sedan concept, the Q Inspiration previews other near-future applications for INFINITI’s variable compression ratio VC-Turbo engine technology.
