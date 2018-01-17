Q Inspiration Concept Previews Infiniti Next Generation Vehicles

Video 1 (09m:05s): 2018 Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept (Exterior) Video 2 (02m:05s): 2018 Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept (Interior)

Press Release : INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept: the full story

Previewing a new generation of INFINITI vehicles, the Q Inspiration Concept proposes how an innovative VC-Turbo powertrain, next-level autonomous drive technologies, and a unique human-centric interior could enrich the experience for drivers of luxury sedans. The car was revealed today for the first time at the 2018 North American International Auto Show.

See Press Release for the full story.