One-Off 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible to Go On Auction
The one-of-a-kind Lexus LC Convertible will go on auction next week at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The auction will take place at approximately 4:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on January 17, 2020. Every cent of the hammer price will be split evenly between two very deserving charities – Boys & Girls Clubs of America® and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
An impressive collection of additional collectables and experiences are included in the auction package as well. The winner will receive a framed sketch of the LC Convertible, a portfolio with production-line photos and a one-of-one certificate signed by vehicle chief engineers as well as general manager of the Motomachi plant where the vehicle is produced. The auction winner will also receive the very first luggage set from iconic travel brand Zero Halliburton’s new design series with custom Lexus cues – which, importantly, fits nicely into the LC Convertible’s trunk. The highest bidder will also receive a curated driving package that includes a Lexus Performance Driving Experience with brand ambassador Scott Pruett, a three-night hotel stay for two at Pebble Beach Resort, a round of golf for two at Pebble Beach Golf Course, and more.