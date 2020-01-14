One-Off 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible to Go On Auction

The one-of-a-kind Lexus LC Convertible will go on auction next week at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The auction will take place at approximately 4:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on January 17, 2020. Every cent of the hammer price will be split evenly between two very deserving charities – Boys & Girls Clubs of America® and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

All 2021 LC 500 Convertibles are powered by an impressive naturally-aspirated V8 engine that produces 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, but there are several things that make the LC 500 Convertible auction vehicle truly one of a kind. For starters, collectors will gush over the fact that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) will feature the final six digits of 100001.

Based on the Inspiration Series, it will feature the breathtaking Structural Blue exterior paint and elegant white semi-aniline leather interior, but this vehicle will include unique blue brake calipers that are tucked behind the exclusive 21-inch Liquid Graphite-colored forged alloy wheels with gloss black accents.

Liquid Platinum color accents can be found on the headlamp garnishes, side intake garnish, side mirrors and tail-lamps.

Inside each door, the auction vehicle will be fitted with carbon-fiber scuff plates with the note: “LC Inspiration Series Launch Exclusive 1 of 1.”

An impressive collection of additional collectables and experiences are included in the auction package as well. The winner will receive a framed sketch of the LC Convertible, a portfolio with production-line photos and a one-of-one certificate signed by vehicle chief engineers as well as general manager of the Motomachi plant where the vehicle is produced. The auction winner will also receive the very first luggage set from iconic travel brand Zero Halliburton’s new design series with custom Lexus cues – which, importantly, fits nicely into the LC Convertible’s trunk. The highest bidder will also receive a curated driving package that includes a Lexus Performance Driving Experience with brand ambassador Scott Pruett, a three-night hotel stay for two at Pebble Beach Resort, a round of golf for two at Pebble Beach Golf Course, and more.