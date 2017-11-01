Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept Signals Future Nissan Sedan Design Direction

Source: Nissan · 01/11/2017
|Video (04m:47s):
|Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept
|Press Release :
|Nissan Unveiled Vmotion 2.0 concept in Detroit
At the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Nissan revealed Vmotion 2.0, a new concept vehicle that signals the company’s future sedan design direction and Intelligent Mobility technology.
The car’s silhouette is characterized by a “floating roof,” with a line flowing seamlessly from the steeply-raked A-pillars to the trunk lip.
The “V-motion” front design signature seen on many of today’s Nissan vehicles, such as the Murano, Maxima, is taken a step further by forming an intelligent three-dimensional shape to create the volume and architecture of the vehicle. In this concept, the V-motion grille becomes the main fuselage, allowing for extremely sharp yet expressive surface language, accented by crisp character lines that resonate throughout the body. The front Nissan emblem glows to indicate when the vehicle is in ProPILOT mode, which is envisioned to provide autonomous driving support technology on urban roads and at intersections.
The rear of the vehicle shows class and strength. The signature boomerang-style taillights emphasize the width of the vehicle. Similar to the grille, the rear diffuser glows when the car operates in ProPILOT mode.
The front and rear doors swing outward, creating a large pillar-less open space that invites stepping into Nissan Vmotion 2.0’s spacious cabin.
The dashboard continues the “Gliding Wing” design theme, which integrates the instrument panel and infotainment system for both the driver and passenger. The single continuous horizontal display integrates the ProPILOT graphic user interface (GUI). The steering wheel is designed to allow the driver and passenger to clearly see all the display infotainment without any interruption, enhancing a seamless GUI experience.
For rear-seat passengers, the center console features a smaller screen, which can serve as an extension of the main display.