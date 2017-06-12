Concept Cars

Nissan Unveiled All-New 2018 Kicks

Video (06m:49s): 2018 Nissan Kicks
Press Release : Overview: 2018 Nissan Kicks

Debuted at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Nissan Kicks, when arriving at Nissan U.S. dealerships in June 2018, will become the gateway to Nissan’s adventure-ready sport-utility portfolio – joining Rogue Sport, Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder and Armada.

Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for unique styling, roominess, personal technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features at an affordable price.

The new 2018 Kicks presents an expressive sense of style and substance with a wheel-oriented stance and Nissan brand signatures viewed from every angle. The production Nissan Kicks retains the basic design cues taken from the Kicks Concept – first shown at the 2014 São Paulo Motor Show.

2018 Nissan Kicks

Among those established design signatures are Nissan’s V-Motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights, and the floating roof with a “wrap-around visor” look to the windscreen and side glass. In particular, with the wide C-pillar “hidden” with a black finish that blends into the tailgate glass, the floating roof has been exaggerated on the Kicks, giving it a distinctive and eye-catching appeal.

2018 Nissan Kicks

The bold wheel arch fenders and the rising character line on the bodysides that accentuate the car’s crossover stance and inherent strength. The dark lower body trim magnifies the body height, emphasizing the high ground clearance and helping resist scrapes.

2018 Nissan Kicks (interior - rear seats)

The interior promises ample passenger space in the rear – despite the coupe-like roofline – as well as one of the largest load areas in its class.

2018 Nissan Kicks (interior)

Front seat occupants face Nissan’s modern and simple “Gliding Wing” dashboard design, which is dominated by a centrally mounted 7.0-inch full color display housing a comprehensive infotainment system with available Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone connectivity.

Offered only in front-wheel drive, the 2018 Nissan Kicks is powered by a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System (CVTCS). The engine is rated at 125 horsepower and 115 lb-ft of torque. Mated with a smooth and efficient Xtronic transmission, the Kicks has fuel economy anticipated at 33 mpg combined.

All-New 2018 Nissan Kicks Hi-Res. Images

