Nissan Unveiled All-New 2018 Kicks

Video (06m:49s): 2018 Nissan Kicks

Press Release : Overview: 2018 Nissan Kicks

Debuted at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Nissan Kicks, when arriving at Nissan U.S. dealerships in June 2018, will become the gateway to Nissan’s adventure-ready sport-utility portfolio – joining Rogue Sport, Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder and Armada.

Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for unique styling, roominess, personal technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features at an affordable price.

The new 2018 Kicks presents an expressive sense of style and substance with a wheel-oriented stance and Nissan brand signatures viewed from every angle. The production Nissan Kicks retains the basic design cues taken from the Kicks Concept – first shown at the 2014 São Paulo Motor Show.

Offered only in front-wheel drive, the 2018 Nissan Kicks is powered by a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System (CVTCS). The engine is rated at 125 horsepower and 115 lb-ft of torque. Mated with a smooth and efficient Xtronic transmission, the Kicks has fuel economy anticipated at 33 mpg combined.