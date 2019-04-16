Nissan Unveiled 2020 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition

Nissan celebrates 50 years of the Z car with 2020 370Z
The 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition, with a distinctive racing livery appearance, was unveiled to the world today in New York – the same city where the original Datsun 240Z made its U.S. debut half a century ago.
Paying homage to the #46 BRE (Brock Racing Enterprises) Datsun 240Z that won multiple SCCA National Championships with John Morton behind the wheel, the 2020 370Z Anniversary is built on the foundation of the 370Z Sport model