Nissan Unveiled 2020 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition

Press Release : Nissan celebrates 50 years of the Z car with 2020 370Z

The 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition, with a distinctive racing livery appearance, was unveiled to the world today in New York – the same city where the original Datsun 240Z made its U.S. debut half a century ago.

Paying homage to the #46 BRE (Brock Racing Enterprises) Datsun 240Z that won multiple SCCA National Championships with John Morton behind the wheel, the 2020 370Z Anniversary is built on the foundation of the 370Z Sport model

The exterior of the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition mimics the livery of the original BRE race car and is available in two different paint schemes: white with red accents, or silver with black accents. Key BRE design cues include the two signature stripes on the side of the car and the painted trunk, hood, side mirrors and A-pillars in the accent color (red for the white car and black for the silver car). Along the side of the car, a thin line runs from the headlight to the rear glass, culminating in a small triangle inspired by the C-pillar of the Datsun 240Z. The package also includes 50th Anniversary identification on the front fender, anniversary rear badging and special 19-inch alloy wheels with red accents.

The 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition retains the sleek profile that has defined Zs of the past, characterized by its low roofline, upswept quarter-window design and slope of the rear hatch.

At the rear, the integration of the boomerang taillights, rear spoiler delete and wide, flared fenders highlight the car’s strong, athletic shape.