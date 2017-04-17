Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project Vehicle Unveiled in New York

Nissan unveiled at the 2017 New York International Auto Show a special one-off project vehicle, the Nissan Rogue Warrior Trail, which features full snow track system with special camouflage exterior wrap.

Based on the redesigned 2017 Rogue crossover, the Rogue Trail Warrior Project has its suspension and wheel wells modified to fit the track system, but otherwise all drivetrain components, including the 2.5-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder Rogue powerplant and Xtronic transmission, are standard factory issue. The engine is rated at 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque, more than enough for climbing snow banks or sand dunes.