Concept Cars

At-A-Glance / Overview

Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers

Green Cars

Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars

Car Videos

Japanese Cars Specifications
Search   
RSS Feed JapaneseSportCars.com is on YouTube  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Twitter. Follow Us  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Facebook. Become a Fan
Home Nissan Nissan Concept Cars Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project Vehicle Unveiled in New York

Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project Vehicle Unveiled in New York

Nissan unveiled at the 2017 New York International Auto Show a special one-off project vehicle, the Nissan Rogue Warrior Trail, which features full snow track system with special camouflage exterior wrap.

2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project Vehicle

Two features dominate the appearance of the Rogue Trail Warrior.  First, the exterior design treatment that combines a custom camouflage body wrap, khaki-painted tracks system and military-style yellow glassworks.

Nissan Rouge with DOMINATOR snow/sand tracks

And then there are the snow/sand tracks. The DOMINATOR® Tracks, from American Track Truck, Inc., are 48 inches long, 30 inches high and 15 inches wide, and they replace the Rogue’s regular wheels and tires.

Nissan Rouge Trail Warrior Project

Filling out the Rogue Trail Warrior adventure equipment list are tinted headlights, custom fender flares, ARB Gear Basket, LED lights and a Warn 4K winch.

Based on the redesigned 2017 Rogue crossover, the Rogue Trail Warrior Project has its suspension and wheel wells modified to fit the track system, but otherwise all drivetrain components, including the 2.5-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder Rogue powerplant and Xtronic transmission, are standard factory issue. The engine is rated at 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque, more than enough for climbing snow banks or sand dunes.

Nissan Rouge Trail Warrior Project Vehicle Hi-Res. Images

2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)
2017 Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior (Project Vehicle)

Share Your Thoughts