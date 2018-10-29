One-Off Nissan Project Clubsport 23 Debuts at 2018 SEMA Show

Source: Nissan · 10/29/2018
Celebrating the iconic 370Z, Nissan Motorsports and MA Motorsports create a one-off Project Clubsport 23 ongoing parts development platform built with ultimate goal of creating a vehicle that owners could duplicate themselves using Nissan Motorsports or aftermarket parts.
Starting with a 2012 Nissan 370Z NISMO, the original 350-horsepower 3.7-liter VQ37VHR engine was replaced by a factory 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 rated at 400hp. To fully engage sports car enthusiasts, it was decided to keep the 370Z NISMO’s 6-speed manual transmission. This was a challenge due to the fact a VR30DDTT has never been coupled to a manual transmission. MA Motorsports managed to develop a clutch disc, cover and flywheel assembly to complete the transition all the way back to the NISMO GT LSD Pro-Carbon 2-way differential, which is cooled by an MA Motorsports Differential Cooler. Much time was spent to ensure the VR30DDTT engine properly communicated with the manual transmission.
The refinements continued, starting with an AMS Performance Cold Air Intake kit and Z1 Motorsports blow-off valves. MA Motorsports fabricated a bespoke dual exhaust system measuring 76 mm in diameter to ensure there was no disruption in airflow from the VR30DDTT engine. The exhaust exits through the rear license plate body panel, which gives the Project Clubsport 23 a unique, motorsports look and feel. To help keep the VR30DDTT powerplant running cool, the factory cooling and steering systems were upgraded with an AMS Performance heat exchanger, MA Motorsports power steering cooler and Z1 Motorsports radiator and intercooler silicone coolant hoses.
The braking system was upgraded using soon-to-be released NISMO HC Street/Track brake pads, Z1Motorsports 2-piece slotted rotors and NISMO stainless steel brake lines. The suspension modifications included a combination of newly released NISMO front and rear suspension components, NISMO 3-piece body brace set, KW Variant 3 coil-over shock kit and Eibach rear springs.
Topping off the project’s go-fast parts are NISMO-branded RAYS cast aluminum-alloy 18×10.5-inch wheels and Hankook RS4 285/35R18 high performance tires. The wheels utilize the latest in RAYS “flow-forming” technology for high quality, strength, durability and affordability. They are expected to be available through Nissan dealerships at a future date.
Finally, the once-stock 370Z NISMO body features a pairing of factory NISMO panels with an APR honeycomb carbon fiber splitter/MA Motorsports air dam, a modified rear bumper to allow better air flow/cooling, JDM rear fog light, Selbon TS-style carbon fiber hood with Aerocatch hood pins and NISMO carbon fiber mirror covers and pillar garnishes.
Finishing off the project is a custom Gloss Burnt Orange body wrap by Speedesign Custom Graphics
Nissan Project Clubsport 23 track car (2018 SEMA)(interior)Dominating the interior are the new-for-2018 Sparco QRT-R competition seats, Sparco 6-point competition harnesses and Sparco R383 steering wheel with Bell Works Rapfix hub.
Also featured is a Cabin and Engine Bay fire suppression system, along with a custom welded-in roll cage. The custom upholstery was stitched in a diamond pattern by MA Motorsports, offering a contemporary throwback to the diamond pattern vinyl used in the original 240Z
The Nissan Project Clubsport 23 is not available for purchase. However depending on interest levels, Nissan Motorsports may offer a “builder’s kit” that consists of hard parts and electrical components to assist customers with building their own ultimate track Z® car.
Nissan Project Clubsport 23 Specifications
|Supplier
|Part
|Nissan
|Nissan 370Z NISMO body and chassis
|Nissan
|3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 rated at 400hp, 6speed manual transmission
|AMS Performance
|Cold air intake kit and piping
|Z1 Motorsports/HKS SSQV
|Blow-off valves
|MA Motorsports
|Dual 76 mm custom exhaust
|MA Motorsports
|Power steering cooler
|CV Products
|Power steering fluid reservoir
|AMS Performance
|Heat exchanger
|Z1 Motorsports
|Coolant hoses
|Optima
|PC950 Light Weight Battery
|Nissan
|NISMO GT LSD Pro-Carbon 2-way differential
|MA Motorsports
|Clutch disc and cover, flywheel, differential cooler
|KW
|Variant 3 coilover front and rear shock absorbers, front springs
|Eibach
|Rear springs
|Nissan
|NISMO front and rear suspension components
|Nissan
|NISMO HC Street/Track brake pads, stainless steel brake lines
|Z1 Motorsports
|2-piece slotted brake rotors
|APR
|Honeycomb carbon fiber splitter
|MA Motorsports
|Modified Rear Bumper, Front air dam, front and rear tow hooks
|Seibon
|TS-style carbon fiber hood with Aerocatch hood pins
|Nissan
|NISMO carbon fiber mirror covers and pillar garnishes
|Speedesign Custom Graphics
|Exterior body wrap
|Sparco
|QRT-R competition seats, 6-point harness restraint system, R 383 steering wheel
|Bell Works
|Rapfix Steering Wheel Hub
|Cabin and Engine Bay
|Fire suppression system
|MA Motorsports
|Custom diamond pattern upholstery
|Hankook
|RS4 285/35R18 high performance tires
|Rays
|NISMO Cast 18×10.5-inch Flow Formed wheels