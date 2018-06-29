Nissan and Italdesign to Unveil GT-R prototype – the GT-R50
Nissan and Italdesign have created a new prototype vehicle – the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign – in their first-ever collaboration.
Based on a production 2018 Nissan GT-R NISMO model, the unique car commemorates the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R and Italdesign and will make its debut in Europe next month.
Italdesign developed, engineered and built the car. The distinctive, crisp exterior and interior designs were created by the teams at Nissan Design Europe in London and Nissan Design America.
Pure performance plus
Underneath the new shape, the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign is all business. Drawing on Nissan’s GT3 racing experience, the NISMO organization enhanced the hand-assembled 3.8-liter V6 VR38DETT engine to produce an estimated 720ps and 780 Nm of torque.
Changes to the power plant include optimized twin high-flow, large-diameter GT3 competition-spec turbochargers and larger intercoolers; heavy-duty crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and bearings; high-flow piston oil jets; revised camshaft profiles; higher-flow fuel injectors; and optimized ignition, intake and exhaust systems. A reinforced dual-clutch sequential six-speed rear transaxle and stronger differentials and drive shafts direct the power to the wheels.
A revised suspension has been developed, featuring the BILSTEIN DampTronic® I continuously adjustable damping system. For braking, the Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes feature bright red, clearly visible calipers. Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, sized 255/35 R21 in the front and 285/30 R21 in the rear, add a level of grip needed to harness the engine’s power.
|Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign prototype key specifications
|Base vehicle
|Nissan GT-R NISMO
|Overall length
|4784mm / 188.3 inches (Standard NISMO: 4690 mm / 184.6 in)
|Overall width
|1992mm / 78.4 inches (Standard NISMO: 1895 mm / 74.6 in)
|Overall height
|1316mm / 51.8 inches (Standard NISMO: 1370 mm / 53.9 in)
|Wheelbase
|2780mm / 109.4 inches (identical)
|Engine
|3.8-liter VR38DETT by NISMO;
720 ps (estimated) @ 7100 rpm
780 N-m (estimated) @ 3600-5600 rpm
|Driveline
|Mid-mounted front engine / rear transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive
|Gearbox
|Reinforced dual-clutch sequential 6-speed rear transaxle
|Suspension
|BILSTEIN DampTronic® I damping system
|Brakes
|Brembo, with 2-piece floating drilled disc
Front: 6-piston monoblock caliper; 390 x 32.6 mm
Rear: 4-piston monoblock caliper; 380 x 30mm
|Wheels (inches)
|Front: 21 x 10J
Rear: 21 x 10.5J
|Tires
|Michelin Pilot Super Sport; Front: 255/35 R21 Rear: 285/30 R21