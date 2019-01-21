Concept Cars

Nissan IMs EV Sports Sedan concept, the pure electric all-wheel drive concept vehicle with full autonomous drive capability, made its world debut today at the 2019 North American International Auto Show. The vehicle’s electric powertrain consists of dual electric motors (front and rear) generates 483 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque and a 115-kWh battery provides an estimated range of 380 miles on a single charge.

Nissan IMs Concept Hi-Res. Images

Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)
Nissan IMs Concept(2019 NAIAS)

