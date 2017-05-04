Nissan Honors “Z” with 2018 370Z Heritage Edition

Video (02m:16s): 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition

To honor the iconic Nissan sports car as it approaches its 50th anniversary at the end of the decade since its launch under the Datsun brand, Nissan will add the “Heritage Edition” to the 2018 370Z lineup.

“Over the past five decades there have been a number of special Z® trim packages that have added a sense of customization straight off the showroom floor,”

, said Nissan.

“The new 2018 370Z Heritage Edition honors that tradition, blending it with the modern design and performance of the 2018 370Z. We’re pleased to be debuting the new Heritage Edition in New York, one of the top Z® markets from the very beginning.”

Available on the base 370Z Coupe, the best-selling and most affordable trim level, the Heritage Edition package is offered in two exterior colors. The Chicane Yellow Heritage Edition features black outside mirrors, gloss black graphics and yellow interior trim. The Magnetic Black Heritage Edition includes gloss silver graphics and yellow interior trim.

The 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition will be on display at the 2018 New York International Auto Show and will go on sale in spring 2017.