Video (03m:56s): 2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition

Press Release : Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition debuts in New York

Along with the 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition, Nissan debuts the GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition at the New York International Auto Show to celebrate five decade of performance leadership.

Based on the 2020 GT-R Premium model, the Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition pays homage to Nissan’s performance heritage and includes a unique exterior and interior treatments.

The 50th Anniversary GT-R will come in three heritage-era, two-tone exterior color combinations meant to represent the GT-R’s liveries from the Japan GP series – of which the original GT-R was born to dominate in. Retired since the GT-R “R34” model, Bayside (Wangan) Blue makes a return, complete with white racing stripes.

A four-coat, double-heat treatment process ensures a vivid blue with striking highlights and deep shadows. Blue accents on the wheel spokes are among several fine touches made to celebrate the GT-R’s milestone. Pearl White with red stripes and Super Silver with white stripes round out the 50th Anniversary liveries.