Nissan Unveiled All-New Sixth-Generation 2019 Altima

Video 1 (03m:58s): 2019 Nissan Altima Exterior (Front) Video 2 (03m:53s): 2019 Nissan Altima Exterior (Rear) Video 3 (03m:42s): 2019 Nissan Altima Interior

PDF File (345.37 KB): 2019 Nissan Altima Specs

Press Release : 2019 Altima – The New Global Face of Nissan Sedan Design

The all-new 2019 Nissan Altima will on sale in the U.S. in the fall of 2018.