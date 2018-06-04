Nissan Unveiled All-New Sixth-Generation 2019 Altima

Source: Nissan · 04/06/2018
|2019 Nissan Altima Exterior (Front)
|2019 Nissan Altima Exterior (Rear)
|2019 Nissan Altima Interior
|2019 Nissan Altima Specs
|2019 Altima – The New Global Face of Nissan Sedan Design
With the new design process which was driven by the decision to make the sixth-generation Altima more of a global vehicle, rather than just U.S.-focused, Nissan has brought excitement back to its mid-size sedan.
Making its world debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, the all-new 2019 Altima’s design is influenced by Nissan designers from global markets, resulting in a design appealing to global customers looking for sophistication, expressiveness and sport.
The six-generation Altima has a new lower, longer, wider platform. The lower-profile engines – both the new VC-Turbo and the new 2.5-liter 4-cylinder – gave the designers the freedom and space to lower the new Altima’s cowl and hoodline – which also resulted in a lower instrument panel height and a more open-feeling cabin.
With the more compact engines, not only could the hood be lower but the front overhang could also be shortened. At the same time, the rear wheels could be pushed farther to the corners, helping create the sleek, sporty profile. At the same time, the designers opened up the wheel wells of the longer, wider body and fitted up to 19-inch wheels and tires – creating the sporty stance, like a track athlete getting ready to run.
2019 Nissan Altima VC-Turbo Engine
The new Altima also embraces the new-generation Nissan signature design cues, including the distinctive evolving V-motion grille, floating roof and boomerang lights. For use on the new Altima, the roof pillars appear slimmer and the headlight more streamlined.
Inside, the combination of sporty look and sophisticated presence continues. Traditional chrome decorations were updated with fewer, more refined matte chrome accents.
The instrument panel features a standard 7-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display in front of the driver and an 8-inch center color display with multi-touch control with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ in the center.
The Altima’s innovative NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats, noted for their long driving range comfort, were enhanced with dual-density foam and added bolstering for improved holding and support around town driving.
The all-new 2019 Nissan Altima will on sale in the U.S. in the fall of 2018.