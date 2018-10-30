Concept Cars

Nissan Showcases 2018 Kicks Sound Machine at SEMA Show

2018 Nissan Kicks Sound Machine

Built off of the all-new Kicks SR and is powered by a stock 1.6-liter four cylinder engine, the Kicks Sound Machine was fabricated at Vehicle Effects in Hollywood. It made its debut at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in July. The project includes the Kicks’ class-exclusive1 Bose® Personal® Plus sound system with eight speakers and proprietary Bose® signal processing and a pair of lightweight 2.5-inch Bose® UltraNearfield™ neodymium speakers located inside the Kicks’ driver’s seat head rest.

2018 Nissan Kicks Sound Machine
To “Kicks” things up a notch, builders added:

  • Eight Bose Virtually Invisible® 791 speakers, custom built composite panel and speaker housing, three Bose F1 1,000W powered subwoofers, and two Bose RoomMatch Utility RMU206 speakers
  • Hidden speakers revealed by pneumatic roof panel, with one Bose PowerMatch PM8500 configurable amplifier, one Bose ControlSpace CC-64 controller, and one Bose ControlSpace ESP-880 sound processer with ethernet card
  • Three Bose Panaray® MA12EX loudspeakers
  • Pneumatically-controlled speakers hidden under the vehicle
  • Professional disk jockeying equipment, including articulating rear drawer (reveals DJ controls), one Pioneer DJM-900NXS2 DJ Mixer, two CDJ-2000NXS2 Pro-DJ multi players
  • Custom 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels

