Mitsubishi Unveiled All-New 2018 Eclipse Cross at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Source: Mitsubishi · 11/30/2017
|Press Release :
|Overview: All-New 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
With a reputation of being fun to drive and advanced technology, the Eclipse sports car was one of Mitsubishi’s best-selling and iconic vehicles ever. Now, the Eclipse moniker is making its jubilant comeback with the same reputation for driving dynamics and technology in the form of a CUV, the all-new 2018 Eclipse Cross. The All-New Eclipse Cross will arrive in dealerships in March 2018 with a starting price of $23,295.
Coupe-Like Styling in a CUV Package – the Eclipse Cross’ coupe form is distinguished by: its wedge profile with distinctive beltline and strong character line; a forward raked rear window; the angular rear gate and short overhang; and beefy fenders projecting the image of a powerful athlete.
The front of the Eclipse Cross features Mitsubishi’s signature DYNAMIC SHIELD front design concept. The concept is a protective shield shape visually formed by the black central area represented by a black radiator grille that hints to the performance of the car. The black area is embraced from three directions – the left, right, and bottom. DYNAMIC SHIELD emphasizes the front end’s functionalities aimed at protecting both people and the car itself.
The dynamic and characteristic rear design is distinguished by the almost cubist styling created around the high-mounted, stretched rear lamps and by how it horizontally divides the forward-rake rear window into two. When illuminated, the tubular LED brake lights and the central LED hi-mount stop light form a single bar of light running across the tail, giving Eclipse Cross a broad and stable appearance from the rear.
The interior of the Eclipse Cross represents a new design direction for Mitsubishi with a quality and refinement that has never been seen before. The cockpit style interior wraps around the driver for a sporty feel.
Also new for the brand and found in the Eclipse Cross is a panoramic sunroof with dual-pane, large power sliding glass panels (available on SEL Touring Package), with both tilt and slide capability. The front panel can open up to 17 inches.
Eclipse Cross comes standard with a 1.5-liter direct-injection turbo power plant that offers a compelling combination of drivability, performance and efficiency. This new turbo technology provides both strong torque and better fuel efficiency. The engine produces 152 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 184 lb-ft of torque at 3,500 rpm. Impressive torque at a very low rpm also comes standard. Maximum torque is achieved at just 2000rpm. It features advanced technology such as sodium filled exhaust valves to maximize performance and efficiency and the torque is greater than 2.0L and 2.4L engines in other Mitsubishi products.