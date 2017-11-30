Mitsubishi Unveiled All-New 2018 Eclipse Cross at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Press Release : Overview: All-New 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

With a reputation of being fun to drive and advanced technology, the Eclipse sports car was one of Mitsubishi’s best-selling and iconic vehicles ever. Now, the Eclipse moniker is making its jubilant comeback with the same reputation for driving dynamics and technology in the form of a CUV, the all-new 2018 Eclipse Cross. The All-New Eclipse Cross will arrive in dealerships in March 2018 with a starting price of $23,295.