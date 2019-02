To commemorate 30 years and with more than 1 million units sold, Mazda introduced the Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition, which will be sold limited to 3,000 units worldwide, including both soft-top and retractable hardtop models. United States market will receive 500 units ( 300 soft top – 200 hardtop) delivered throughout summer of 2019. (see the MX-5 20th Anniversary Edition)

In addition to the new exclusive Racing Orange body color, the MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition features forged aluminum wheels (Rays ZE40 RS30) developed exclusively for the MX-5 in cooperation with Rays Co., Ltd., Bilstein dampers (manual-transmission models only), Brembo front brake calipers (in orange) and Nissin rear brake calipers (in orange)

and a 30th Anniversary badge that displays the model’s serial number.



Other Interior exclusive features include Recaro seats, Bose® sound system (AudioPilot™2) with nine speakers, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ (in select markets)



2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary will be available for pre-order with a starting MSRP of $34,995