Mazda Motorsports announced the newest addition to its motorsports program with the unveiling of the all-new Mazda3 TCR race car. The Mazda3 TCR will hit the racetrack as part of the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, beginning with the four-hour Endurance Challenge that is part of the Rolex 24 at Daytona weekend of racing on January 26, 2020.

By retaining the striking design of the 2019 Mazda3 hatchback, the Mazda3 TCR features the latest iteration of the brand’s signature Kodo – Soul of Motion design language.

Envisioned within the walls of Mazda Design America in Irvine, California, designers spent countless hours ensuring the aerodynamics of the Mazda3 TCR are compliant with all TCR regulations, and flow seamlessly with the clean lines found on the Mazda3.