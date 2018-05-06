Limited 2019 WRX and WRX STI Series.Gray Revealed

Source: Subaru · 06/05/2018
Subaru of America revealed the 2019 WRX and WRX STI Series.Gray models to Subaru fans at the 2018 Subaru Tecnica International Boxerfest that took place on Sunday in the greater Washington D.C. area. The special edition Series.Gray models are limited production of 750 WRXs and 250 WRX STIs. Both models will begin arriving at Subaru retailers this fall.
The limited production WRX STI Series.Gray offers Cool Gray Khaki exterior, exclusive Crystal Black Silica badging and foldable exterior mirrors as well as 19-inch alloy wheels with black finish. The Brembo® brake calipers come in silver finish with black STI logo. The interior features black Ultrasuede with Carbon Black Leather bolster and Ultrasuede steering wheel with red stitching. Handling for the WRX STI Series.Gray is upgraded with a unique Bilstein® STI sport-tuned suspension featuring Bilstein dampers for the inverted-strut front suspension and double wishbone rear suspension. The limited edition also includes Recaro seats with 8-way power driver’s seat and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. The WRX STI Series.Gray is priced at $39,695.
The WRX is available exclusively with the 6-speed manual transmission. The model’s exterior is painted in Cool Gray Khaki and comes with exclusive Crystal Black Silica badging and foldable exterior mirrors as well as 18-inch alloy wheels with black finish. The Series.Gray WRX is based on the WRX Premium that includes the Performance Package with Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats, 8-way power driver’s seat, JURID front brake pads and moonroof delete. It also adds LED Steering Responsive Headlights, LED fog lights and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. The WRX Series.Gray is priced at $32,595.