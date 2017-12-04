Lexus unveiled the 2018 LS 500 F SPORT Model in New York

Press Release : 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT Debuts in New York

Following the debut of the 2018 Lexus LS 500 and LS 500h earlier this year in Detroit and Geneva respectively, Lexus has unveiled the 2018 LS 500 F SPORT at the New York International Auto Show, enhancing further “the most dynamic driving experience in the model’s history” that the 2018 LS 500 will offer.

See Press Release for 2018 Lexus LS F SPORT Basic Specifications