Lexus unveiled the 2018 LS 500 F SPORT Model in New York

Source: Lexus · 04/12/2017
|Press Release :
|2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT Debuts in New York
Following the debut of the 2018 Lexus LS 500 and LS 500h earlier this year in Detroit and Geneva respectively, Lexus has unveiled the 2018 LS 500 F SPORT at the New York International Auto Show, enhancing further “the most dynamic driving experience in the model’s history” that the 2018 LS 500 will offer.
The LS 500 F SPORT features the Lexus signature spindle grille that shows even greater intricacy in the design. Developing the F SPORT grille took computer-aided design (CAD) operators some five months to achieve the desired texture and interaction with light. Even then, they adjusted 7,100 individual surfaces to achieve the desired look and texture (compared to 5,000 for the standard model’s grille). And when combined with the sporty enlarged side grille, it is functional as well, helping to maintain the vehicle’s cooling performance. The special F SPORT front grille, rocker panel, and trunk moldings accentuate the sedan’s rakish profile, while F SPORT badging on fenders and exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels complete the exterior transformation. For those looking to really stand out, Ultra White is offered as an F SPORT-exclusive exterior color.
2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT rides on 20-inch alloy wheels and 245/45RF20+ 275/40RF20 tires, (summer tires for RWD) along with larger front and rear brakes (6-piston calipers on front and 4 pistons on rear)
Lexus shifted the LS 500 cabin into F SPORT spec by applying trim and features exclusive to this version. The F SPORT persona shines throughout the cabin, starting with the F SPORT-exclusive front seat, which provides enhanced support for dynamic driving. A perforated-grille pattern on seating surfaces and unique scored aluminum trim elements add additional sporty flair.
The driver faces a special F SPORT steering wheel as well as a speedometer and tachometer in a movable meter with a ring that slides to display information—a design adapted from the limited-production Lexus LFA supercar and a further expression of the car’s dynamic intentions.
Attention to detail shows in the aluminum accelerator, brake and footrest pedals, as well as the F SPORT perforated shift handle and footrest.
