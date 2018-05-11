Concept Cars

Lexus to Debut 2019 LX Inspiration Series at the 2018 LA Auto Show

2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series

In November at the LA Auto Show, Lexus will introduce the next exclusive designed model in the Inspiration Series (2018 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series was the first vehicle in Lexus’ Inspiration Series). The LX features a stealth Black Onyx exterior that rides high on 21-inch black alloy wheels and center caps. This new beauty also leads with a black front grille and dark chrome surround.

2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series

The LX is also enhanced with black trim for the headlamps, foglights and windows along with smoked headlamp lenses.

2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series

The rear of this flagship SUV continues the black theme with black chrome accents for the taillamps, license plate and back door.

2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series (interior)

An exclusive Moonlight White Semi-Aniline Leather Trim with a black headliner complement the black exterior. To help complete the thoughtfully crafted luxury SUV, the carpet, cargo mats and key gloves all provide unique finish to the interior.

All LX Inspiration Series come with heated and ventilated front and second-row outboard seats. The Climate Concierge feature automatically monitors the temperature of the four separate climate zones and adjusts not only the fans, but also the temperature of the seats and steering wheel. In addition, the “LX” projector door lamps round out this Luxury package.

Every LX Inspiration Series also includes the following features: Rear Seat Entertainment System, 19-speaker, 450-watt Mark Levinson®1 Reference Surround Sound audio system and Color Head-Up Display (HUD).

In addition, a Cool box, wireless charger and heated wood & leather-trimmed steering wheel complete the package.

Available just in time for the winter holidays, only 500 luxury owners will be able to drive the exclusive LX Inspiration Series home. It will go on sale with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $100,420.

Like all LX 570s, the LX Inspiration Series is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine with 383 horsepower and 403 lb.-ft. of torque available at 3,600 rpm. Equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the LX is capable of towing up to 7,000-lbs.

2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series Hi-Res. Images

2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series
2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series
2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series
2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series
2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series
2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series (interior)
2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series (interior)
2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series (interior)

