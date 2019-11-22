Lexus Pairs the Flagship LC 500 with the Convertible Version

Video (01m:32s): 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible

Press Release : 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Makes Global Debut

Making its global debut at the 2019 Los Angles International Auto Show, the 2021 LC 500 Convertible is designed from the top, down, it echoes the coupe’s “Even Sharper, More Refined” driving characteristics, with a low center of gravity, optimal weight distribution, and a focus on performance-minded handling thanks to impressive structural rigidity.

Engineers aimed to retain similar handling dynamics to the LC 500 coupe while also improving chassis rigidity with the addition and relocation of various structural braces. The LC Convertible’s suspension is tuned specifically to complement the subtle changes in weight between the two platforms, as a reduction of un-sprung weight in the front suspension improves the overall stroke. In the rear, engineers were able to further enhance structural rigidity by reshaping and relocating the rear suspension brace tower. Weight was reduced in the rear of the vehicle by utilizing a lightweight die-cast aluminum suspension brace, while a performance dampener is employed to enhance ride comfort.

The four-layer soft top is designed to retain the flowing roofline of the coupe without the supporting frame visible through the fabric. The roof material itself was carefully selected and manufactured to ensure for optimal tension, to minimize wrinkling and improve sound insulation. The roof can be opened or closed at speeds up to 31 mph, while an animated display on the instrumentation panel shows the top’s progress. One of the most impressive aspects is the time it takes: approximately 15 seconds to open and approximately 16 seconds to close

Drivers of the front engine, rear-wheel-drive LC Convertible can expect similar breath-taking performance to the coupe, thanks to the powerful drivetrain combination of the 5.0-liter V8 engine paired with the seamless Direct-Shift 10-speed automatic transmission. The naturally aspirated, direct-injection V8 is rated to produce 471 horsepower at 7,100 rpm and 398 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm.

