Lexus NX Gets a Facelift for 2018 – Unveiled in Shanghai

Source: Lexus · 04/25/2017
Lexus introduced the facelifted 2018 NX at the Shanghai Motor Show, marking its first major change to the model since its induction in 2015.
For the 2018 NX, the entire front fascia of the new NX has been refreshed, with the upper portion of the grille and the front bumpers redesigned to more fluidly blend into the hood and front doors, resulting in a sleeker overall shape and excellent aerodynamics. The new NX’s available headlamps with triple projectors are similar to those equipped on the LC luxury coupe and impart the car with a sportier look. satin and smoked chrome trim pieces have been applied to the grille treatment in addition to new vertical elements added to the grille’s inner portion. (picture shows Lexus NX 300h)
Lexus changed the shape of the lower front bumper to better support the spindle grille, as well as relocated the fog lamps to the corner of the front bumpers, separating them from the ducts. The result is a front fascia with a stronger and more aggressive presence. (picture shows the 2018 Lexus NX 300 F Sport which is distinguished by its pronounced mesh grille with jet-black plating and exclusive wheels that feature a bright machined finish with black solid paint)
The 2018 NX rear end has also been refreshed. The lower rear bumper cover now involves elements of the grille’s spindle motif, and has been broadened to enhance the vehicle’s wide stance and low-center-of-gravity look. In addition, the NX’s revised taillights have been elongated, and the black garnish has been revised to better emphasize the “L”-shaped lenses. Also, the new NX features larger chrome-tipped exhaust tips that are integrated into the vehicle’s revised bumper cover design and new rear underbody spoiler.
For the NX Hybrid, a slotted sectional piece with an L-shaped satin chrome border blends flawlessly into the underbody spoiler.
The interior of the new NX has also been slightly reworked to exude a sportier nature, a more luxurious feel, and with enhanced control interfaces. Immediately noticeable is the larger available display on the center dashboard, which has grown from seven inches to 10.3 inches. Also, the design of the HVAC control panel has been dramatically simplified by replacing the small section of buttons with four easy-to-operate toggle switches adorned with a tiny “L” on their surface. The analog clock features a cleaner, simpler design than before with an outer ring that’s more pronounced. It has also been slightly enlarged for better readability and now includes satellite control, which automatically adjusts the time in different time zones. Nearly all the controls and switches inside the new NX, including the drive mode selector, shift knob and door handles, now have a metallic satin finish, enhancing the premium look and feel of the cabin. On the center console, the remote touch interface pad has been enlarged and redesigned for easier operation, and the palm rest has been reshaped for maximum wrist comfort. The wireless charger tray has also grown in size to accommodate larger smart phones. In addition, the USB ports have been more optimally positioned in the center console, and their amperage has been increased for faster charging. (picture shows the 2018 Lexus NX 300 F Sport which features Metallic Sport interior trim ornamentation, another example of TAKUMI craftsmanship)
Powering the NX 300—formerly called the NX 200t—will be Lexus’ powerful and fuel-efficient turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4, while the NX 300h’s hybrid drivetrain will continue with a 2.5-liter inline-4 combined with a pair of electric motors,