Lexus LF-30 Concept (2019)


Lexus LF-30 Concept Reveal Film

  • ‘LF-30 Electrified’ new concept embodies the vision of Lexus’ electrification
  • Futuristic exterior foreshadows the Lexus Electrified vehicles towards 2030
  • An innovative, interior that leverages autonomous driving technologies, a newly designed cockpit, and other advancements
  • Boasting four in-wheel electric motors, steering by wire, and Lexus Advanced Posture Control, LF-30 can offer a dynamic experience unlike any currently available

Lexus LF-30 Concept (2019) Hi-Res. Images

