Lexus LF-30 Concept (2019)
Do you like this Story?
Source: Lexus · 10/28/2019
Lexus LF-30 Concept Reveal Film
- ‘LF-30 Electrified’ new concept embodies the vision of Lexus’ electrification
- Futuristic exterior foreshadows the Lexus Electrified vehicles towards 2030
- An innovative, interior that leverages autonomous driving technologies, a newly designed cockpit, and other advancements
- Boasting four in-wheel electric motors, steering by wire, and Lexus Advanced Posture Control, LF-30 can offer a dynamic experience unlike any currently available