Lexus Unveiled LC Convertible Prototype, Confirmed Production
Source: Lexus · 07/24/2019
Debuted as a Concept model earlier this year at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, the LC Convertible has now been confirmed for production as Lexus unveiled the Prototype model at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The future convertible sports coupe will broaden Lexus’ luxury lifestyle offerings, broadening the LC line-up and giving a sense of a completeness to the brand’s flagship models.
Detailed specifications and timings for the LC convertible’s market introduction will be announced at a later date.