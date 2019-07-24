Concept Cars

Lexus Unveiled LC Convertible Prototype, Confirmed Production

Debuted as a Concept model earlier this year at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, the LC Convertible has now been confirmed for production as Lexus unveiled the Prototype model at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The future convertible sports coupe will broaden Lexus’ luxury lifestyle offerings, broadening the LC line-up and giving a sense of a completeness to the brand’s flagship models.

Long, low and lean, the LC convertible will share the coupe’s athletic proportions, but project its own, distinct identity. Its large wheels and short overhangs will signal its performance pedigree and rewarding driving experience. The prototype model will carry masking at Goodwood, teasing the design detail and dynamic capabilities of the full production version.

Detailed specifications and timings for the LC convertible’s market introduction will be announced at a later date.

Lexus LC Convertible Prototype Hi-Res. Images

