Lexus Introduces LX 570 Two-row version for 2018
Source: Lexus · 12/05/2017
Lexus introduces LX 570 Two-row version for 2018, targeting customers who desire more cargo.
With a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $84,980, the 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row version will be offered in a mono-spec trim level, a change that enhances customer value by making ordering a vehicle as easy as choosing the exterior and interior colors. The two-row model features the same standard luxury equipment as in the three-row model, including leather-trimmed interior, four-zone automatic climate control, power tailgate, moonroof and 20-inch wheels.
