Home Lexus Lexus Introduces LX 570 Two-row version for 2018

PDF File (53.10 KB): 2018 Lexus LX 570 2-Row Specs
Press Release : Overview: 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

Lexus introduces LX 570 Two-row version for 2018, targeting customers who desire more cargo.

2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

Until now, the LX has been offered exclusively as a three-row luxury utility vehicle with seating for up to eight. When some customers indicated they did not use the third row and expressed a preference for more interior cargo space, Lexus responded.  Such customers, including smaller families, empty nesters and multiple-vehicle households, are more likely to travel with fewer passengers but more carry-on gear. Among the activities they enjoy are skiing, cycling, kayaking and golf, along with such hobbies as nature photography and antique collecting. Some also wanted more versatility for carrying their dogs.

2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

Without the third row seat, the new LX 570 two-row model offers 50.5 cu. ft. of carrying space behind the middle row, versus 44.7 cu. ft. for the three-row model (15 percent more cargo space).

With a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $84,980, the 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row version will be offered in a mono-spec trim level, a change that enhances customer value by making ordering a vehicle as easy as choosing the exterior and interior colors. The two-row model features the same standard luxury equipment as in the three-row model, including leather-trimmed interior, four-zone automatic climate control, power tailgate, moonroof and 20-inch wheels.

See Press Release for more details.

2018 Lexus LX 570 2-Row Hi-Res. Images

2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

