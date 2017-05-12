PDF File (53.10 KB): 2018 Lexus LX 570 2-Row Specs

Press Release : Overview: 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

Lexus introduces LX 570 Two-row version for 2018, targeting customers who desire more cargo.

With a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $84,980, the 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row version will be offered in a mono-spec trim level, a change that enhances customer value by making ordering a vehicle as easy as choosing the exterior and interior colors. The two-row model features the same standard luxury equipment as in the three-row model, including leather-trimmed interior, four-zone automatic climate control, power tailgate, moonroof and 20-inch wheels.

See Press Release for more details.