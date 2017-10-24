Concept Cars

Lexus Introduces Black Panther Inspired LC 500 Concept Car

Lexus and Marvel have joined forces to pair the 2018 Lexus LC 500 with Marvel’s dynamic Black Panther character in the highly anticipated film, Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” in U.S. theaters February 16, 2018.

Lexus LC 500 Black Panther Inspired


The Black Panther Inspired LC concept coupe is a celebration of the Black Panther and Wakanda itself—complete with a powertrain that gets an extra boost from vibranium, the mythical ore found only in the Black Panther’s home of Wakanda.

Black Panther Inspired Lexus LC Car

Fit for a Super Hero who is also a king, this vehicle is part Lexus Takumi craftsmanship, part Wakandan vibranium engineering and all badass.

Lexus LC 500 Black Panther Inspired

This concept vehicle incorporates (mythical) vibranium into its very core to provide added boost. Much like Black Panther’s uniform, the sheet metal of the Black Panther Inspired LC is reinforced with a layer of vibranium weave, making the vehicle almost entirely bulletproof. Top-secret refinement processes also allow for a self-sustaining fueling component (vibranium-powered core) that enhances the Black Panther Inspired LC’s driving dynamics.

Black Panther Inspired Lexus LC 500 interior

Black Panther Inspired Lexus LC 500 interior

Additional features of the Black Panther Inspired LC include:

  • Pulsating underbody glow
  • Side-view mirror design based on a panther’s claw with instinctual positioning technology to align with driver’s eyeline
  • Black Panther mask inlay on hood with vibranium-powered core indicator nodes
  • Vibranium-infused self-healing paint treatment
  • Customized body-widening kit
  • System controlled by unique Wakandan B-CPU (Brain/Computer Interface) creating a symbiotic relationship between the vehicle and its driver
  • Remote Pilot Kimoyo Bead Interface allows the Black Panther Inspired LC to be driven remotely from control stations within Birnin Zana

Lexus and Marvel Custom Solutions also released the first four chapters of  the graphic novel, “Black Panther: Soul of a Machine.” Envisioned by head writer Fabian Nicieza, the story teams Black Panther with the ultimate machine—the LC 500—as they work together to thwart Machinesmith’s villainous plans to infiltrate Wakanda’s systems. Contributors to the novel include Geoffrey Thorne and Chuck Brown. The full novel will be released in Dec. 2017. To read the first four chapters, visit https://marvel.com/lexuslc.

