Lexus Introduces Black Panther Inspired LC 500 Concept Car

Lexus and Marvel have joined forces to pair the 2018 Lexus LC 500 with Marvel’s dynamic Black Panther character in the highly anticipated film, Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” in U.S. theaters February 16, 2018.

Additional features of the Black Panther Inspired LC include:

Pulsating underbody glow

Side-view mirror design based on a panther’s claw with instinctual positioning technology to align with driver’s eyeline

Black Panther mask inlay on hood with vibranium-powered core indicator nodes

Vibranium-infused self-healing paint treatment

Customized body-widening kit

System controlled by unique Wakandan B-CPU (Brain/Computer Interface) creating a symbiotic relationship between the vehicle and its driver

Remote Pilot Kimoyo Bead Interface allows the Black Panther Inspired LC to be driven remotely from control stations within Birnin Zana

Lexus and Marvel Custom Solutions also released the first four chapters of the graphic novel, “Black Panther: Soul of a Machine.” Envisioned by head writer Fabian Nicieza, the story teams Black Panther with the ultimate machine—the LC 500—as they work together to thwart Machinesmith’s villainous plans to infiltrate Wakanda’s systems. Contributors to the novel include Geoffrey Thorne and Chuck Brown. The full novel will be released in Dec. 2017. To read the first four chapters, visit https://marvel.com/lexuslc.