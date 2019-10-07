Lexus Announced Black Line Edition for 2020 IS 350 F SPORT

Each IS 300 F SPORT and IS 350 F SPORT Black Line Special Edition will come equipped with triple-beam LED headlamps, Navigation System and Blind Spot Monitor. For 2020, IS F SPORT Special Edition models comes standard with the SmartAccess card key. Working much like a traditional key fob, the SmartAccess card key can conveniently fit in your wallet.
Rear-wheel drive versions of the IS 300 Black Line Special Edition
are powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that
sends up to 241 horsepower through an eight-speed automatic
transmission. The all-wheel drive version of the IS 300 Black Line
Special Edition uses a 3.5-liter V6 with 260 hp and a six-speed
automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Both the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel drive versions of the IS 350 F
SPORT Black Line Special Edition are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that
produces 311 horsepower, although the rear-wheel-drive version is paired
with an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift automatic transmission with
paddle shifters while the all-wheel-drive version is paired with a
six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
The IS F SPORT Black Line Special Edition models will be limited to 900 total units