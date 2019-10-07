Lexus Announced Black Line Edition for 2020 IS 350 F SPORT

Providing IS F SPORT customers with a stylish new package that stands out from the crowd, Lexus is taking the Black Line Special Edition and expanding upon it for 2020. Limited to 900 total units, the 2020 IS F SPORT Black Line Special Edition will now be available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive IS 350 F SPORT models, in addition to the IS 300 F SPORT RWD and AWD models.

The Black Line Special Edition turns down the lights on key exterior and interior parts to create a special edition IS package that stands out from the standard F SPORT models. Eyes will be drawn to the F SPORT 18-inch, split spoke wheels that feature a black vapor chrome finish. The stylish, smoky wheel treatment is complemented with a black chrome front grille surround along with black exterior mirrors. The IS F SPORT Black Line Special Edition will be available in three exterior colors that include Obsidian, Ultra White, and Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0.

The darkened theme continues as you step inside. Exclusive black-and-gray seats are featured throughout, which are accented with Indigo Blue stitching to provide a cool, subtle contrast on the knee pads, dash, and door trim. The driver will appreciate the Indigo Blue accents on the heated wood steering wheel, which is accompanied by Indigo Blue accents on the door switch panels and glove box.

Each IS 300 F SPORT and IS 350 F SPORT Black Line Special Edition will come equipped with triple-beam LED headlamps, Navigation System and Blind Spot Monitor. For 2020, IS F SPORT Special Edition models comes standard with the SmartAccess card key. Working much like a traditional key fob, the SmartAccess card key can conveniently fit in your wallet.

Rear-wheel drive versions of the IS 300 Black Line Special Edition are powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that sends up to 241 horsepower through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive version of the IS 300 Black Line Special Edition uses a 3.5-liter V6 with 260 hp and a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Both the rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel drive versions of the IS 350 F SPORT Black Line Special Edition are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 311 horsepower, although the rear-wheel-drive version is paired with an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift automatic transmission with paddle shifters while the all-wheel-drive version is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

