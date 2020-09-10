Lexus Introduces 2021 RC F Fuji Speedway Edition

New for 2021, Lexus introduces the limited RC F Fuji Speedway Edition to its RC F lineup, offering F enthusiasts a new way to express their bravura.

Paying homage to the track where F began, the 2021 RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will be limited to just 60 units. Named after the world-renowned “Temple of Speed” in the foothills of Mount Fuji—the birthplace of Lexus high-performance—this unique edition embodies decades of development on this iconic track. Precisely engineered beyond the base RC F, this version of the performance coupe features master-crafted upgrades that work together seamlessly to push its performance to a new level. Featuring further weight reduction, Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes, titanium exhaust, and an extensive use of carbon fiber aerodynamics, the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition is far more than an appearance package. The sum of the detailed enhancements can be experienced in the estimated 3.96 seconds it takes to accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill.

The RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will only be available in Arctic Blast Satin* or Cloudburst Gray*. Arctic Blast Satin – a Lexus-first – is a unique white paint possessing a semi-matte finish. The paint expresses a beautiful satin luster like that of a true matte finish, yet is durable enough go through an automatic car wash. Inside, every cockpit is decorated with Circuit Red leather-trimmed seats with Alcantara accents. Red Carbon Fiber ornamentation adorns the cabin for the ultimate distinction.

Included with the purchase of every RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will be a limited production MSTR automatic movement watch. The timepiece features RC F-inspired elements such as a gunmetal bezel, red stitching on its band, and Fuji Speedway and F logos.