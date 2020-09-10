Lexus Introduces 2021 RC F Fuji Speedway Edition
New for 2021, Lexus introduces the limited RC F Fuji Speedway Edition to its RC F lineup, offering F enthusiasts a new way to express their bravura.
The RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will only be available in Arctic Blast Satin* or Cloudburst Gray*. Arctic Blast Satin – a Lexus-first – is a unique white paint possessing a semi-matte finish. The paint expresses a beautiful satin luster like that of a true matte finish, yet is durable enough go through an automatic car wash. Inside, every cockpit is decorated with Circuit Red leather-trimmed seats with Alcantara accents. Red Carbon Fiber ornamentation adorns the cabin for the ultimate distinction.
Included with the purchase of every RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will be a limited production MSTR automatic movement watch. The timepiece features RC F-inspired elements such as a gunmetal bezel, red stitching on its band, and Fuji Speedway and F logos.