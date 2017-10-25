Lexus Introduces 2018 LC 500 Inspiration Series

Along with the Black Panther Inspired LC 500 Concept, Lexus introduces the limited-edition 2018 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series, which features an exclusive deeply saturated, iridescent Structural Blue color. This vehicle is the first in a succession of Inspiration Series vehicles Lexus plans to create for each of its flagship models.

“The Inspiration Series takes our flagship products and makes them even more exclusive and distinguished,” – said Brian Bolain, general manager, Lexus marketing.

Additional features of the Inspiration Series LC include:

Unique carbon fiber scuff plate

Bespoke white interior

21″ forged alloy wheels

Signature Barneys sommelier set, a limited-edition collection of barware inspired by the vehicle’s elegant design

The Inspiration Series LC will be available in Spring 2018 and pricing will be announced closer to that time.