Concept Cars

At-A-Glance / Overview

Hi-resolution Images / Desktop Wallpapers

Green Cars

Tuned, Modified, Custom Cars

Car Videos

Japanese Cars Specifications
Search   
RSS Feed JapaneseSportCars.com is on YouTube  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Twitter. Follow Us  JapaneseSportCars.com is on Facebook. Become a Fan
Home Lexus Lexus Introduces 2018 LC 500 Inspiration Series

Lexus Introduces 2018 LC 500 Inspiration Series

Along with the Black Panther Inspired LC 500 Concept, Lexus introduces the limited-edition 2018 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series, which features an exclusive deeply saturated, iridescent Structural Blue color.  This vehicle is the first in a succession of Inspiration Series vehicles Lexus plans to create for each of its flagship models.

“The Inspiration Series takes our flagship products and makes them even more exclusive and distinguished,” – said Brian Bolain, general manager, Lexus marketing.

2018 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

The first vehicle in Lexus’ Inspiration Series is a limited-edition 2018 Lexus LC

2018 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

With only 100 slated to be sold in the U.S.

2018 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

The Lexus LC Inspiration Series features a first-of-its-kind paint technique called Structural Blue. Inspired by the morpho butterfly, the paint is developed through an eight-month process. While the paint contains no actual blue pigment, its unique construction reflects blue light and highlights the vehicle’s dynamic design and features to produce a compelling motion effect even when parked.

2018 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series (interior)

2018 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series (interior)

Additional features of the Inspiration Series LC include:

  • Unique carbon fiber scuff plate
  • Bespoke white interior
  • 21″ forged alloy wheels
  • Signature Barneys sommelier set, a limited-edition collection of barware inspired by the vehicle’s elegant design

The Inspiration Series LC will be available in Spring 2018 and pricing will be announced closer to that time.

Share Your Thoughts