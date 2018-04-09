Infiniti Revealed Prototype 10

Video (01m:05s): Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept

Press Release : INFINITI Prototype 10 – the Spirit of the Speedster for an Electrified Era

Revealed at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the concept represents a physical manifestation of INFINITI’s creative and ambitious plans for electrified performance.

Following the ground-breaking Prototype 9 concept first revealed at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, INFINITI has ‘looked back to go forward’ with the Prototype 10. A future vision realized by INFINITI designers, Prototype 10 evokes the spirit of early Californian speedsters, and is informed by some of the most iconic car designs of all time.

“Prototype 10 highlights the shift towards powertrain electrification for INFINITI. In the near future our cars will offer high performance, extended driving range and the intelligent management of energy.” Roland Krueger, President, INFINITI

From 2021, all new INFINITI models will feature electrified powertrains. Electrification is a natural progression for INFINITI, as a brand with technological innovation at its core – and the Q Inspiration concept and Prototype 10 represent the latest steps in the brand’s shift to only produce electrified cars.