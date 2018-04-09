Infiniti Revealed Prototype 10

Concept Cars

Video (01m:05s): Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept
Press Release : INFINITI Prototype 10 – the Spirit of the Speedster for an Electrified Era

Revealed at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the concept represents a physical manifestation of INFINITI’s creative and ambitious plans for electrified performance.

Following the ground-breaking Prototype 9 concept first revealed at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, INFINITI has ‘looked back to go forward’ with the Prototype 10.  A future vision realized by INFINITI designers, Prototype 10 evokes the spirit of early Californian speedsters, and is informed by some of the most iconic car designs of all time.

Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept


The new concept follows two other design studies revealed by INFINITI in the last 12 months: the Prototype 9 – first revealed in 2017 – and the INFINITI Q Inspiration concept, unveiled at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept


In creating the Prototype 10, INFINITI has re-imagined the classic speedster with a cool, clean, forward-looking design. Inspired by the potential for electrification, INFINITI’s new concept seeks to demonstrate the daring spirit of performance that will inform the brand’s production vehicles in the future.

Infiniti Prototype 10 Cockpit

The new concept is resolutely forward-looking in terms of its aesthetics and is a natural evolution of the form language first seen in the INFINITI Q Inspiration and Prototype 9.  The monoposto (single-seat) cockpit is consistent with INFINITI’s driver-focused approach, and is indicative of the new opportunities created for INFINITI by adopting electrified powertrains and flexible vehicle platforms.

“Prototype 10 highlights the shift towards powertrain electrification for INFINITI. In the near future our cars will offer high performance, extended driving range and the intelligent management of energy.” Roland Krueger, President, INFINITI

From 2021, all new INFINITI models will feature electrified powertrains. Electrification is a natural progression for INFINITI, as a brand with technological innovation at its core – and the Q Inspiration concept and Prototype 10 represent the latest steps in the brand’s shift to only produce electrified cars.

Infiniti Prototype 10 Hi-Res. Images

Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)
Infiniti Prototype 10 Concept (2018)

