Infiniti Combines Electrified AWD Powertrain with SUV Body in the QX Inspiration Concept

Source: Infiniti · 01/23/2019
Video 1 ( 14m:44s): Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept
Video 2 ( 09m:09s): Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept Interior
Making its debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, the INFINITI QX Inspiration combines an electrified all-wheel drive powertrain with SUV body and introduces a new INFINITI form language for the electrified era.
“The QX Inspiration marks the beginning of a new generation of INFINITI cars and establishes a direct blueprint for the brand’s first electric vehicle. Based on a new, dedicated electric vehicle architecture and inspired by INFINITI’s Japanese DNA, the SUV concept previews a product portfolio which will offer high performance, ultra-low emissions, and range confidence.” – Christian Meunier, President, INFINITI
The all-wheel drive QX Inspiration concept signals a new era for INFINITI design enabled by technology, with a form language hinting at the potency and character of electrified powertrains. The new concept sets a direct precedent for the company’s first fully-electric production car, illustrating how new architectures and technologies are influencing modern INFINITI design. It also draws on the Japanese spatial concept of ‘Ma’, demonstrating how open spaces between lines create tension and builds anticipation.
This Japanese DNA continues into the cabin. The interior of the QX Inspiration concept is hand-crafted using traditional techniques and a choice of materials inspired by a subtle Japanese sensuality.
The development of new electrified vehicle platforms enables the creation of spacious, lounge-like interiors influenced by ‘omotenashi’, the Japanese approach to hospitality. Providing a seamlessly enabling and instinctive experience, the cabin incorporates technologies to create a welcoming environment, while assisting drivers and connecting occupants to the world around them.