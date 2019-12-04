Infiniti Qs Inspiration Concept: A sports sedan for the electrified era
Do you like this Story?
Source: Infiniti · 04/12/2019
|Video 1 (04m:30s):
|Infiniti Qs Inspiration Concept (2019)
|Video 2 (05m:14s):
|Infiniti Qs Inspiration Concept (2019) Interior
INFINITI has revealed the first images of the Qs Inspiration, a sports sedan concept for the electrified era. Set for its global debut at next week’s Auto Shanghai 2019, the Qs Inspiration offers a new perspective on the design and layout of the sports sedan, with an elevated driving position and high-performance electrified all-wheel drive (e-AWD) power.
The Qs Inspiration previews a forthcoming INFINITI production model and hints at the company’s electrified future, in which the brand will offer electric and e-POWER powertrains.