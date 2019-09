In celebration of its 30th anniversary, INFINITI debuts its EDITION 30 lineup, including specially trimmed versions of the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80 at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance.



The EDITION 30 models include specially trimmed versions of the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80, featuring some of the world’s first driver assistance technologies that INFINITI has brought to market. Included as standard are features typically offered as part of the ProASSIST package, such as Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Around View Monitor, Backup Collision Intervention and Predictive Forward Collision Warning. Additionally, EDITION 30 vehicles feature unique dark chrome exterior grille surround, fender trim and rear finisher in addition to black side-view mirrors, dark-finish wheels and body color rear apron.

Infiniti EDITION 30 (SUV Lineup including QX50, QX60 and QX80)

Infiniti EDITION 30 Q50 and Q60

The INFINITI EDITION 30 lineup will arrive at retailers in the fall of 2019 as 2020 models.