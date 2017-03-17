Honda Civic Type-R Production Version Unwrapped in Geneva

Video (00m:59s): 2018 Honda Civic Type-R (European Production Version)

Press Release : New Honda Civic Type R European Version Debuted in Geneva

One of the most anticipated models in Honda History, the Civic Type-R, won’t be making U.S debut until April 12 at the New York International Auto Show, but now you can have ideas what it will look like when Honda unwrapped the production Civic Type-R at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month.



Here are a few fact about the 2018 Honda Civic Type-R when it will be available to the U.S. market:

It’s the most powerful Honda ever sold in the U.S

The Honda Civic Type-R will be manufactured in U.K, but will be powered by a U.S.-built engine.

It’s sharing the body style of the 5-door Civic hatchback and its chassis is built on the major upgrades undertaken for the 10th-generation Civic

See Press Release for more details, specifications and features of the Civic Type-R European Production Version.