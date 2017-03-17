Honda Civic Type-R Production Version Unwrapped in Geneva

Source: Honda · 03/17/2017
Video (00m:59s):
2018 Honda Civic Type-R (European Production Version)
Press Release:
|New Honda Civic Type R European Version Debuted in Geneva
One of the most anticipated models in Honda History, the Civic Type-R, won’t be making U.S debut until April 12 at the New York International Auto Show, but now you can have ideas what it will look like when Honda unwrapped the production Civic Type-R at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month.
Here are a few fact about the 2018 Honda Civic Type-R when it will be available to the U.S. market:
- It’s the most powerful Honda ever sold in the U.S
- The Honda Civic Type-R will be manufactured in U.K, but will be powered by a U.S.-built engine.
- It’s sharing the body style of the 5-door Civic hatchback and its chassis is built on the major upgrades undertaken for the 10th-generation Civic
The long-awaited Civic Type R, slated to go on sale in the U.S. in late spring with an MSRP in the mid-$30k range, is the first ever Type R-badged Honda to be sold on American soil.
The Civic Type R chassis builds on the major upgrades undertaken for the 10th-generation Civic makeover with model-exclusive spring, damper and bushing settings, a new Dual-Axis front suspension setup with aluminum lower arms and steering knuckles for improved at-the-limit cornering and reduced torque steer; a new four-wheel Adaptive Suspension System with three-chamber dampers; a retuned and adaptive dual-pinion electric power steering system with variable gear ratio; and a helical limited-slip front differential. Mounted to the suspension are 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels shod with 245/30R 20 Continental ContiSportContact 6 performance tires. Decisive stopping power comes from Brembo 4-pot aluminum calipers squeezing 350mm (13.8-inch) cross-drilled rotors at the front. The rear braking system features solid 305mm (12-inch) rotors.
The Civic Type R is designed to reward the driver in all driving conditions, on the track and on the street, and features three driving modes: Comfort, Sport (default) and +R. The driver selectable modes adjust steering and throttle response, transmission rev-matching, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) and the Adaptive Damper System. Utilizing new, three-chamber dampers, individual stroke sensors and three vehicle-G sensors, the new damper system offers a wider range of variability for ride comfort and dynamic handling response.
2018 Honda Civic Type-R runs on 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels with 245/30R 20 Continental ContiSportContact 6 performance tires.
Additional interior Civic Type R features include heavily bolstered sports seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift boot, aluminum shift knob, aluminum sport pedals, red Type R driver’s meter and serialized Type R plate on the center console.
See Press Release for more details, specifications and features of the Civic Type-R European Production Version.