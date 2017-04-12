Future Toyota Adventure Concept – the FT-AC Debuted at 2017 L.A Auto Show

Video (00m:50s): 2017 Toyota FT-AC Concept – Future Toyota Adventure Concept

As a design experiment, FT-AC has been imagined as a thoroughly capable gasoline-powered vehicle with an advanced torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system. However, FT-AC could offer a next-generation hybrid powertrain that blends fuel efficiency with rugged all-wheel-drive grunt, giving drivers better power, responsiveness, and impressive fuel economy.