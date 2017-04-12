Future Toyota Adventure Concept – the FT-AC Debuted at 2017 L.A Auto Show

Source: Toyota · 12/04/2017
|Video (00m:50s):
|2017 Toyota FT-AC Concept – Future Toyota Adventure Concept
With the Future Toyota Adventure Concept, or FT-AC, comes the ideal versatility for living an active lifestyle, allowing deeper exploration to take life’s journeys even further. “FT-AC is perfect for those outdoor enthusiasts who want to dial up the adventure on their weekend getaways,” said Toyota. “No matter the roads, the activities, or the people, FT-AC sparks authentic fun and conversation.”
The FT-AC’s bold and daring design reflects the confident spirit of Toyota’s existing SUVs and trucks. The pronounced, wide, black, front grille is flanked with bright LED headlights. Fog lights brighten the road ahead during foul weather or poor conditions and can even be taken out from their pods and used as portable lights. The fog lights can be attached to a mountain bike for occasional night rides. Below, FT-AC has twin hooks for vehicle recovery. Skid plates help protect the short front and rear overhangs, so rocks, ruts, and just about anything else will have trouble slowing down the rig.
FT-AC was designed around a long wheelbase and wide track to help emphasize its powerful stance. Extra wide fender flares provide body shielding and look as if they float above the 20-inch wheels and beefier all-terrain tires, both of which help accentuate its commanding look. Its impressive footwear and generous ground clearance provide drivers with more options as to where FT-AC can go and play.
Toyota FT-AC (Future Toyota Adventure Concept)The safari-style cargo roof rack system can haul all types of adventure gear. LED marker lights at its front corners can provide ambient lighting around the vehicle, brighten the trail ahead or, if desired, act as a flash for the side mirrors’ embedded cameras. The roof rack’s rear-facing LED lights also aid nighttime visibility and can be controlled via mobile device as well.
The infrared cameras on the side mirrors can record trail runs and, like the fog lights, can be removed and mounted off-vehicle so that no fun goes undocumented. An integrated Wi-Fi hotspot automatically uploads footage to cloud-based storage where real-time editing and posting can be accessed via mobile device. The Wi-Fi connectivity even gives adventure-goers the ability to livestream the fun to fans and followers.
At the rear is an innovative integrated bike rack that retracts, making for a highly useful feature that can be securely hidden in only a few seconds.
As a design experiment, FT-AC has been imagined as a thoroughly capable gasoline-powered vehicle with an advanced torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system. However, FT-AC could offer a next-generation hybrid powertrain that blends fuel efficiency with rugged all-wheel-drive grunt, giving drivers better power, responsiveness, and impressive fuel economy.