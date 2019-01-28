First Production 2020 Toyota Supra “Global #1” Went for $2.1 Million at the Auction
Do you like this Story?
Source: Toyota · 01/28/2019
|Press Release :
|First Production 2020 Toyota GR Supra Goes for $2.1 Million at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction
The first production 2020 Toyota GR Supra to roll off the assembly line, “Global #1”, was auctioned for charity $2.1 million at the 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale. All proceeds of the fifth-generation GR Supra, which made its world debut on January 14, 2019 during the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, went to support the American Heart Association(AHA) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF).