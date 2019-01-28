First Production 2020 Toyota Supra “Global #1” Went for $2.1 Million at the Auction

Press Release : First Production 2020 Toyota GR Supra Goes for $2.1 Million at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

The first production 2020 Toyota GR Supra to roll off the assembly line, “Global #1”, was auctioned for charity $2.1 million at the 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale. All proceeds of the fifth-generation GR Supra, which made its world debut on January 14, 2019 during the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, went to support the American Heart Association(AHA) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF).

A build unlike any other in the world, “Global #1” is the only VIN that will end in 20201 – with “2020” representing the year the Supra was reintroduced to the world and “1” marking it as the first vehicle to roll off the production line.

The exterior is factory-finished with a matte gray exterior, red mirror caps and matte black wheels. Inside, the Supra is just as unique, with a red interior and carbon-fiber inserts representing the first of the launch edition for the U.S. market.